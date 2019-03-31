Artist Creates Giant Abyss in Front of Louvre in Paris (PHOTO)

To celebrate Paris' Musée du Louvre glass pyramid's 30th anniversary, a French artist, JR, created a large-scale installation that covered the entire courtyard of Napoleon.

This installation is an impressive 3D illusion – when viewed from a certain angle it seems that the pyramid is rising from the abyss.

The installation is titled "The Secret of the Great Pyramid", and was created in just four days, with the help of four hundred volunteers.

It's visible from a video camera installed on the roof of the Louvre, which broadcasts the view to monitors on the ground.

JR is a world-famous artist. In his works, he combines street art, posters, photographs and advertising.

The pyramid of the Louvre has become one of the symbols of Paris. It was built from 1985 to 1989, designed by famous American architect Bei Yumin. Upon completion, the pyramid became the main entrance to the Louvre.