Pope's Visit: PANIC as Man Rushes Toward Moroccan King's Car (VIDEO)

Pope Francis arrived on 30 March in Morocco’s capital of Rabat for a two-day visit, with Moroccan King Mohammed VI welcoming the Pope in the airport.

A man ran towards the car carrying the king of Morocco in a motorcade during the Pope's apostolic visit to Rabat that has been aired online. King Mohammed VI was standing in the open-top car waving at the people that lined on a street, moving alongside the pope's vehicle.

The security guards have swiftly snatched the man, with the king's car speeding up slightly, but there was no other sign of agitation.

A security breach of Morocco's King Mohammed VI motorcade during Pope Francis' visit today. pic.twitter.com/591IVznmzA — Bruce (@ngwata_) 30 марта 2019 г.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis said that he was coming "as a pilgrim of peace and fraternity". The Pope added that during the visit, he planned to meet with migrants and the local Christian community.