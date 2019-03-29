Ain't Got Time For It: WATCH Woman Throw Fit Over Pepsi During Flight - Reports

A Spanish passenger on a Malaga-bound flight in Lisbon, Portugal, started throwing a tantrum on board when flight attendants could not give her some cold pop.
The footage shows a woman, who was allegedly drinking alcohol from a small flask and yelling at the crew. According to the newspaper, the woman demanded loudly to be served some Pepsi and became furious after the crew answered that fruit juice was the only option available during the hour-and-a-half flight.
