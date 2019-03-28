Register
28 March 2019
    CamSoda 3D avatar

    Live Porn Site Unveils 3D Customizable Avatars for Pixelated Performances

    CamSoda Press Release
    Society
    111

    Earlier this week, the “world’s best free live sex site” announced the launch and forthcoming motion-capture tech integration of its new 3D Digital Avatar world – complete with customizable physiques, a fixed set of seductive commands and a scanty wardrobe.

    With the rise of sex doll brothels and AI-integrated sex toys becoming more of a reality, CamSoda is the latest porn industry giant to offer fantasy and anime-style body proportions to its online users.

    "Camoji," a XXX-rated, 3D, customizable avatar system, borrows its framework from the recently popular and interactive emoji spin-offs "Memoji" and "Animoji," the latter of which allows iOS users to voice and "become" an animal of their choosing.

    "Given the popularity of Animoji, and now Memoji, which allow for people to create an avatar that looks just like them, we wanted to introduce a sexy alternative with a twist," CamSoda VP Daryn Parker revealed in a company press release. 

    Harmony, a lifelike sex doll
    © Photo: YouTube / Brick Dollbanger
    Turbo Lover: Owner Reveals Sex Doll Harmony's New 'Vaginal Sensor' AI Upgrade

    However, instead of picking stripes or deciding whether to be a regular horse or unicorn, users have a wide range of customization tools at their disposal when creating their "sexy alternative."

    Hair type, skin tone, breast cup size, butt volume, and overall "thickness" are all available for customization prior to a virtual performer's debut.

    Image features virtual model's range of customizable features and displays example of a chat room through a viewer's lens
    CamSoda
    Image features virtual model's range of customizable features and displays example of a chat room through a viewer's lens

    After amassing a chat room full of pixel-loving perverts, virtual cammers can, according the press release, perform a number of acts for tips, including, but not limited to, twerking, masturbation and a number of poses that can be spiced up by dirty talk if desired. 

    According to the adult site's saucy advertisement, Camoji will "begin using face tracking technology and motion capture technology" in the near future, allowing viewers to feel more in-tune with the performer's actions behind the screen.

    Sex robot brothel expected to open in West Hollywood, California, in 2019.
    © Screenshot/Eve's Dreams
    US to See First Sex Doll Brothel That Will 'Brainwash' Men to Get Consent

    While Parker's statement teases the "next-door" idea of an "everyday mother of three" potentially finding a way to make money without exposing her own actual body, the anonymous accessibility also means you could be sending tips and giving lewd commands to a 58-year-old man who set up shop in his mother's basement.

    Being that CamSoda's models receive payment based off their show's popularity, tips, and a few other factors, those choosing to go the avatar route to rake in cash better have a good microphone and more than a few clicks up their sleeve! 

    sex doll, sex toys, artificial intelligence, cameras, webcam, virtual reality, porn, sex, CamSoda
    Votre message a été envoyé!
