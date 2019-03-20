Register
22:37 GMT +320 March 2019
    Snakes found under home in Texas

    WATCH: 45 Slithering, Hissing Rattlesnakes Found Under US Home

    © Facebook/BigCountrySnakeRemoval
    Society
    It’s slithery. It’s scaley. It may as well be your worst nightmare.

    According to Nathan Hawkins, owner of Big Country Snake Removal, the homeowners discovered some snakes underneath their home while attempting to fix their cable.

    "Due to the high winds, their tv/cable was acting up, so a gentleman crawled under to see what was going on. He saw a ‘few' snakes and quickly crawled out," Hawkins wrote in a Sunday Facebook post.

    "The interesting thing here was they only see a few each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean… My point is, we run into this scenario often, and people don't think it can happen to them. As I stated in the teaser video, rattlesnakes don't care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive — they care simply about survival," Hawkins wrote.

    "We arrived around lunchtime, and as soon as I crawled under, I could immediately see that there was far more than a ‘few,'" he added. 

    Snake Alert! 20,000 venomous pit vipers on China’s secret Snake Island
    © Photo: YouTube/CGTN
    Snake Paradise: 20,000 Unique Snakes Found on Island in China

    In the video, Hawkins is seen using a long claw tool to grab and remove the snakes. And it's as rattling as it sounds.

    According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas is home to more than 105 species and subspecies of snakes. The most common venomous snake in Texas is the Western Diamondback, brown in color with diamond-shaped markings along its back and black and white rings on its tail.

    "Please do not kill a snake — even a venomous one. Snakes serve a valuable function in the environment," Texas Parks and Wildlife writes on its website. "The majority of bites result from people taking unnecessary or foolish risks with venomous snakes."

