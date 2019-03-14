Register
00:42 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    CNN

    Covington High Student Sues CNN Over Coverage of Lincoln Memorial Altercation

    CC BY 2.0 / Josh Hallett
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Media giant CNN was hit with a $275 million defamation lawsuit Tuesday over its coverage of a now-viral confrontation between a Native American activist and Nick Sandmann, a high school student from Covington, Kentucky.

    The suit, which was filed on Sandmann's behalf, states that CNN aired multiple "defamatory" broadcasts and published several articles online that falsely depicted the teenager as the "face of the unruly hate mob." The complaint also claims Sandmann and his classmates were made to appear as if they were "engaging in racist conduct."

    "The CNN accusations are totally and unequivocally false, and CNN would have known them to be untrue had it undertaken any reasonable efforts to verify their accuracy before publication," the suit reads, Reuters reported.

    Jim Acosta of CNN waits to do a live shot following the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    White House Vows to 'Vigorously' Defend Against CNN's Lawsuit Over Acosta's Press Credentials

    The development comes just days after Lin Wood, Sandmann's legal representative, told Fox News that a lawsuit would be filed against CNN over its "vicious" reporting on his client.

    "Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong," Wood told Fox News host Mark Levin at the time. "He was, as I've said to others, he was the only adult in the room. But you have a situation where CNN couldn't resist the idea that here's a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him."

    The lawsuit stems from a filmed January 2019 incident in which Sandmann, who is recorded sporting a red "Make America Great Again" hat, is seen smirking and standing face-to-face with activist Nathan Phillips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

    Sandmann and company were in the nation's capital to participate in the March for Life, an anti-abortion rally. Phillips, who is an Omaha Nation elder, had been participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.

    ​Footage initially shared of the viral incident showed Covington students laughing and appearing to mock Phillips as he chanted near the DC landmark. Additional videos later revealed that their confrontation came after a prior altercation with members of a group known as the Black Hebrew Israelites, which the students had not instigated and which Phillips hoped to defuse.

    The students' actions were condemned after Covington Catholic High School officials caught wind of the incident, but Sandmann insists that his actions, like Phillips', were meant only to calm tensions between the students and the Hebrew Israelites.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Why Is the "Covington Boys" Story Such a Big Deal?

    The suit against CNN is the second to be filed against a media organization with regard to coverage of the January confrontation. The Washington Post was the first outlet to be hit with Sandmann's legal retaliation, in the form of a $250 million lawsuit filed in February.

    At the time, Wood and fellow partner Todd McMurtry said in a statement that the Washington Post suit "is only the beginning." The Post later responded to the move, stating that it would be conducting a review and was "plan[ning] to mount a vigorous defense."

    Related:

    Marc Jacobs Brushes off Nirvana ‘Happy Face' Copyright Lawsuit
    Cohen Files Lawsuit Against Trump Organisation LLC
    Huawei’s Plan to File Lawsuit Against US Government ‘Very Valid’
    Kushner Files Motion to Dismiss DNC Lawsuit
    California’s Fast Train Project More Expensive: Trump Slams Dems' Wall Lawsuit
    Tags:
    lawsuit, CNN, Nicholas Sandmann, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse