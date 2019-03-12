Fox News Host Doubles Down, Defends Past Comments on Women, Pedophilia

Fox News host Tucker Carlson isn’t backing down after old radio interviews revealed him disparaging women and defending a convicted pedophile. Instead, he fired back against the exposé by encouraging the public to tune into his TV show.

A collection of interviews between Carlson and various radio personalities was compiled and published by research center Media Matters for America Sunday.

Within the soundbites, the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host is heard making a number of sexist, anti-women remarks, as well as defending polygamist and two-time convicted pedophile Warren Jeffs.

But rather than express how he has grown over the years or apologize for specific comments, Carlson took to Twitter after the report dropped to issue a statement inviting the public to tune into or appear on his Fox News program if they want a sense of his current world views, since he's "on television every weeknight."

While Carlson claims he was caught saying something "naughty," implying the bone of contention is a single off-hand comment, the video compilation includes appearances by him on various radio shows between 2006 and 2011.

In particular, Carlson's 2009 interview with shock jock Todd Alan Clem, aka "Bubba the Love Sponge," caught the attention of many, as the now-TV host openly defended Warren Jeffs, the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who was once listed as one of the FBI's Most Wanted and is currently serving life plus 20 years in prison after being convicted of two felony counts of child sexual assault:

CARLSON: I should make the — you know what, I should make the laws around here, and Michael Vick would have been executed, and Warren Jeffs would be out on the street.

THE LOVE SPONGE: The governor of Arizona, right now. That's the problem. We'd all be —

CO-HOST: Dog killing, bad. Child rape, eh, not so much.

THE LOVE SPONGE: Yeah, dog killing, really bad.

CARLSON: Child rape. I'm not for child rape. I'm just saying, if you mistreat dogs like that, we're going to have to execute you.

Carlson also gave the radio hosts some advice about women how to "get women going" in a 2006 appearance on the show:

CARLSON: It's true. It's true. You debate politics with a woman and just go — just full blown out there, especially feminism. If you're talking to a feminist, and she's given you, "Well, men really need to be more sensitive," [say] no, actually, men don't need to be more sensitive. You just need to be quiet and kind of do what you're told.

CO-HOST: And lighten up a little bit, b*tch.

CARLSON: They love it. They love it.

Other interviews revealed a slew of sexist and controversial remarks Carlson made between 2006 and 2011. From calling survivors of rape and sexual assault immature for not reporting abuse to calling Martha Stewart "c**ty" and in need of a spanking, Carlson appeared to leave no topic against women unaddressed during his appearances on the "Bubba the Love Sponge Show."

Fox News has yet to publicly responded to concerns regarding Tucker Carlson's recently resurfaced interviews.