Don't Touch My Spaghetti! Mayor of Bologna Starts Crusade Against Bolognese

"It is strange that we are famous around the world because of a dish that is not actually ours", the mayor explained in an interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera. "We are surely glad to see attention to our city. But we prefer to be famous for the quality of food that is part of our tradition".

Bologna Mayor Virginio Merola claimed that Spaghetti Bolognese "doesn't actually exist", urging people to take photos of the famous dish in restaurants around the world.

Cari cittadini sto collezionando foto di #spaghetti alla bolognese in giro per il #mondo, a proposito di fake news. Questa arriva da #Londra. Se potete inviatemi le vostre 😉 Grazie! pic.twitter.com/3NnDfTQl0V — Virginio Merola (@virginiomerola) 25 февраля 2019 г.

"Dear citizens, speaking of fake news, I am collecting photos of spaghetti Bolognese all around the world. This one arrived from London. If you can, please send me yours. Thanks!" the official said on his Twitter page.

He also noted that the world should know Bologna for tagliatelle, tortellini and lasagne, invented in the northern Italian city.