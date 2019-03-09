Register
00:12 GMT +310 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton, Okla, owned by a Florida-based US private prison operator

    Money Talks: JP Morgan Pulls Private Prison Investments

    © AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
    Society
    Get short URL
    240

    American multinational investment bank and financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co will no longer finance investments in the for-profit operators of privately-owned prison and detention centers, according to a March 5 press release.

    "JPMorgan Chase has a robust and well-established process to evaluate the sectors that we serve," the bank said in a statement to the South Florida Business Journal. "As part of this process, we will no longer bank the private prison industry." 

    Handout photo released by the Venezuelan Presidency of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking next to gold ingots in Caracas on March 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / HO / Venezuelan Presidency
    Maduro Withdrew 8 Tonnes of Gold From Venezuela's Central Bank - Reports

    JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are a just two of several US banks that have provided underwritten bonds or syndicated groups to private prison operators in the US, including CoreCivic Inc and Geo Group Inc, privately-run prison companies that each donated $250,000 to US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

    In January, Wells Fargo also announced that it would reduce its financial ties to prison operators.

    "Our credit exposure to private prison companies has significantly decreased and is expected to continue to decline, and we are not actively marketing to that sector," Wells Fargo wrote in its 2018 "Business Standards Report."

    Private prisons and detention center operators have been in the spotlight after recent revelations that the industry received more than $1 billion worth of federal Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) contracts in 2017, South Florida Business Journal reported.

    JPMorgan's decision comes about a week after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the US House Financial Services Committee, urged for oversight hearings for US banks regarding their investments in America's private prison industry.

    "We're going to hold oversight hearings to make these banks accountable for investing in and making money off of the detention of immigrants," Ocasio-Cortez said at an event last week in New York hosted by nonprofit Make the Road New York, Bloomberg reported. "Because it's wrong." 

    Sign for a Wells Fargo bank in Woodbury, Minnesota. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / KAREN BLEIER
    US Wells Fargo to Pay $1Bln Fine For Hiding Fees in Home Mortgage, Auto Loans

    After Trump's executive order to detain undocumented families together in June 2018, CoreCivic and Geo Group saw an increase in their share prices. In addition, stocks of both companies rose after Trump became president and rescinded the Obama administration's August 2016 directive to the Bureau of Prisons to phase out the federal use of private prisons, NBC News reported.

    Following the JPMorgan decision, a Geo Group spokesperson told media outlets that the decision was politically motivated.

    "They [JPMorgan] also willfully ignore the fact that our company plays absolutely no role in passing, setting, or advocating for or against criminal justice or immigration laws and policies," the spokesperson said.

    A poorly-reported 2018 national prison strike across America came about as a result of multiple for-profit privately-run prisons in the United States coming under fire for bad-faith tactics including poor health care services, usurious internal phone use charges and unhealthy food.

    Related:

    Caracas Lifts External Administration of Venezuela's Largest Private Bank
    Bank of Russia Cashes in as Price of Its Recently Stockpiled Gold Skyrockets
    Maduro Withdrew 8 Tonnes of Gold From Venezuela's Central Bank - Reports
    Beijing Says Has No Info About Venezuelan Firms Opening Bank Accounts in China
    Former Top Bank of Japan Official Urges Fiscal Stimulus to Support Economy
    Tags:
    private, prison, bank, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse