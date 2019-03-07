AI to be Used at Special Olympics For First Time at World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

For the first time, artificial intelligence will be used at the upcoming Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, to guarantee its organisational success.

The latest technology will be used during the event, including the use of AI, machine learning and the internet, Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, CEO of AI at Abu Dhabi 2019 said in an interview with the Emirates news Agency WAM.

According to Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, these technologies at the Special Olympics World Games will benefit everyone, not just the competitors.

Technologies will be used to analyse data and identify the presence of the public, he stressed.

Moreover, smartphones will serve as communication tools between the event's organising committee and participants.

Athletes will be given smartwatches, to allow them to communicate efficiently and positively, Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi added.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games is the largest series of sporting events for athletes with mental and physical disabilities. This year it will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 14-21 March; 7,500 athletes from more than 190 countries are expected to participate in the event.