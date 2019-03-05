Register
01:54 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French Cops Pepper-Spray Yellow Vest Protester in Wheelchair

    WATCH: French Cops Pepper-Spray Yellow Vest Protester in Wheelchair

    © Facebook/MarinePnose
    Society
    Get short URL
    102

    Last weekend, a disabled “Yellow Vest” protester in an electric wheelchair was pepper-sprayed in the face in Toulouse, the capital of France’s southern Occitanie region, reportedly simply for attempting to recover his safety glasses from a police officer.

    Footage of the incident, which was shared on Facebook by Marine Pnose on Saturday, has already garnered almost 800,000 views. An unidentified protester can be seen arguing with a French police officer over a pair of protective goggles. As the policeman walks away with the glasses, the protester follows him in his wheelchair, only to be pepper-sprayed by the officer at an extremely close range. The protester is seen covering his burning eyes before the video cuts off.

    The video's caption, translated from French into English, reads, "Even the disabled are not spared. This astounding scene shot in Toulouse is not a use of justified force. ‘I have never seen any police officer attack a protester' are words from Mr. Castaner's mouth," the caption adds, referring to Christophe Castaner, who has been serving as France's minister of the interior since October 2018 and as the executive officer of social-liberal political party La République En Marche! since 2017. The party was founded by French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2016.

    "There is no legitimacy behind this gesture, this policeman who has no dignity or a touch of honor and who allows himself to gas a person in a wheelchair for no reason must be punished," the caption adds. 

    Protestors clash with riot police on December 8, 2018 in Bordeaux, southwestern France, during a demonstration against rising costs of living. The yellow vest movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President's policies and top-down style of governing.
    © AFP 2018 / Nicolas Tucat
    Yellow Vest Protester's Hand Blown Off as French Revolt Turns Ugly (GRAPHIC)

    The incident took place on the 16th consecutive weekend of the "Gilets Jaunes" or "Yellow Vests" protests, which were first triggered in mid-November 2018 over Macron's proposal to raise fuel taxes. Around 5,600 protesters took part in the demonstrations last week, which is a significant drop from the 300,000 that first took to the streets when protests began last year, according to multiple reports.

    Although Macron eventually discarded his fuel tax plan, protesters — dissatisfied with the French government's social policies — have continued to rally across France. The protesters are currently calling for increases to salaries, pensions, social security payments and the minimum wage, with some even calling for Macron's resignation.

    The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police, with French police using water cannons, tear gas and low-lethality projectiles such as "Flash-Balls" against protesters. Since November, around 3,000 people, 2,000 of whom are civilians, have been injured as a result of the protests, Sputnik previously reported. At least 11 people have died since the movement began, the Independent recently reported.

    Related:

    Day of Rage: Smoke Rises Over Paris as Yellow Vest Riots Turn Violent (VIDEOS)
    French Author Houellebecq Releases Novel With Plot Echoing Yellow Vest Revolt
    'Yellow Vest' Protesters Set on Fire Entrance to Bank of France - Reports
    French Police Reportedly Arrest Yellow Vest Suspects in Macron Effigy Beheading
    Ouest-France Paper Says 'Yellow Vest' Protesters Locked Down Its Printing House
    Tags:
    police brutality, violence, protests, yellow vests, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse