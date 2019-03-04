'Communist News Network': Billboard Trolling CNN Pops Up in Hollywood

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the news network for presenting him and his work in a false, biased way, but this time street activists have taken the matter into their own hands.

A group of street artists called "The Faction" has taken trolling CNN to a new level by putting up a banner mocking them right in front of the network's headquarters in Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) wrote. The banner bore a caption that read "Keep Korea divided" with a text below that said "because OrangeManBad", followed by the name of CNN's CEO — Jeff Zucker.

Anti-CNN billboard appears next to CNN's Hollywood headquarters https://t.co/GNUWi7yHMI pic.twitter.com/HNK9HspQxz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2019

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Trump Suggests Creating Worldwide Network to Counter CNN's 'Unfair' Reporting

In a separate jab at the network, which US President Donald Trump has accused of covering his work in a biased manner while being more favourable towards Democrats who oppose him, the artists spelled out the CNN abbreviation as "Communist News Network" on the banner.

A member of The Faction, interviewed by THR, explained that the now-removed banner was erected as a protest against CNN's allegedly negative coverage of the latest Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam.

"When Trump speaks glowingly of Kim Jong-un it's a tactic. Zucker and his journo-activists know this, but are more than willing to try to torpedo the summit — the future of the long-suffering North and South Korean people be damned", the member of the group said.

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at CNN on several occasions and even had a notorious row with the network's White House correspondent Jim Acosta, which resulted in the latter losing his accreditation for the White House press pool. Last year, Trump also suggested creating a "Worldwide Network" to counter CNN's "unfair and false" reporting by showing another view of the situation in the country.