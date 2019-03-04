Register
03:15 GMT +304 March 2019
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks with CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

    ‘Sit or Stand When They Pee?’ Merkel Heir Slammed for Laughing at Minorities

    Society
    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, handpicked by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be the new leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is under fire for mocking gender-neutral bathrooms in a video Sunday shared on social media.

    On Thursday, Kramp-Karrenbauer appeared on a live broadcast of a carnival in the German southern state of Baden-Württemberg. During her address to the crowd, Kramp-Karrenbauer poked fun at Berlin's "hip" reputation, noting that the "latte macchiato party" has "installed third-gender bathrooms" in popular cafes. 

    "It's for the men who can't decide if they want to sit or stand when they pee," the conservative leader commented, to audience titters.

    Kramp-Karrenbauer faced immediate backlash from LGBT activists across Germany following her comment. The politician had recently been named "Miss Homophobia 2018" by ‘Enough is Enough' — Germany's biggest initiative for supporting the worldwide LGBT community — for making statements against gay marriage.

    Dietmar Bartsch, leader of Germany's opposition Left party tweeted that Kramp-Karrenbauer's most recent comment was "another reason to fight against this woman becoming chancellor," while Berlin's Deputy Mayor Klaus Lederer called her actions a "travesty."

    SPD-Parteitag in Bonn
    Sputnik/ M.Joppa
    Germany's SPD Wants to Extend Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

    "The chairperson of the largest party in the Bundestag finds it funny to condemn groups of people," Lederer tweeted.

    Kramp-Karrenbauer was also slammed by the Free Democrats (FDP), a liberal political party in Germany led by Christian Lindner. Bundestag lawmaker Jens Brandenburg, who is part of the party, called the incident "embarrassing," according to German media.

    "Is it so difficult to make a humorous joke without attacking minorities?" he asked.

