US Woman Calls Cops, Claims Assault After Man’s Dog ‘Aggressively’ Humps Pup

Massachusetts police arrived to the scene of an Attleboro dog park after a woman claimed she and her dog were victims of verbal and physical assault, respectively.

An unnamed woman, already dubbed "Dog Park Diane" by netizens, dialed 911 after 42-year-old Franklin Baxley's dog Dusse "aggressively" humped her own pooch at a public dog park.

Baxley, who had two pit bulls at the park, was initially told to leave the park by the woman after Dusse got overly excited and mounted her dog.

"When the woman came in, my dog Dusse ran over and humped hers, so I immediately removed him and apologized, explaining that he's a puppy," Baxley told Yahoo Lifestyle.

The puppy would proceed to do it two more times before the woman remarked that she believed Baxley and his dogs should leave.

The 42-year-old says that was when the situation escalated, and she whipped out her phone, prompting him to do the same to record the incident.

In the first related post by Baxley, the woman can be overheard claiming she is being "verbally assaulted," to which the man replies, arguing that it's normal nature for dogs to hump or mount each other.

Interjecting, a park employee claims the act is "inappropriate for the dog park" despite acknowledging the that she was aware it was natural behavior.

Standing her ground against Baxley (and biology), the woman doubles down on her assault accusation in the second video and asserts she isn't afraid of being recorded because her actions aren't "shameful."

"Oh my God, he's assaulting my dog! Let me call the cops!" Baxley is overheard saying in a mocking tone as he awaits the police in another clip.

Eventually, a cop arrives on the scene and begins to converse with Baxley. Not even addressing the interactions between the dogs, the officer tells the 42-year-old he was wrong for being near the woman when addressing her.

"Don't do that to people. That's, uh, that could be considered as an assault, because you're interfering — even though you didn't touch the person — but you're like, that close," remarks the officer.

The woman is then seen approaching the officer and Baxley, asserting that the dog humping broke the rules of the park.

The Attleboro Police Department says no charges came about from the incident, and both parties were respectful and understanding.