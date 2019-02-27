Never-Ending Puppies! 19 Great Dane Pups Delivered at US Animal Clinic (PHOTOS)

How many people does it take to deliver a large litter of cute Great Dane puppies?

Eleven staff members at an animal hospital in Kingman, Arizona, helped successfully deliver 19 Great Dane puppies from one mother, Cleo, on Saturday.

In a Facebook post including photos of the adorable puppies, the Kingman Animal Hospital (KAH) wrote, "The staff of KAH (11 of us) successfully delivered 19 Great Dane puppies this morning by C Section! All live and healthy! Mom doing great!"

"For the record: None of these photos were taken in the surgical room. These are not photos of the procedure but before and after pics. This is in our treatment area where we were checking puppies afterwards for any issues. The procedure was performed in a sterile surgical room. These puppies do not belong to KAH or any of the staff. Thank you all for the kind words and congrats to the momma dog and our hard working staff that came in for this emergency," the statement adds.

According to surgeon Dr. Erika Agone, who performed the delivery, "on average, this breed will deliver no more than 10 puppies at a time."

"So, in this case, it was like double, which is why Cleo had to come in to give birth. It was like never-ending puppies," she added, multiple sources reported.

The post, which was shared more than 5,000 times, drew hundreds of comments.

"Congratulations to everyone on a terrific job, please ignore all the negative post some people are so miserable they try to make the world that way! Thanks for the beautiful pictures they brighten my day!!" one user commented.

"I want them all!! How many times can I press the heart emoji??" another wrote.