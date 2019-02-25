Register
01:33 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A vendor shows a customer marijuana Moon rocks, a combination of the weed strain dipped in hash oil and sprinkled with kief.at a farmers market style cannabis event Kushstock 6.5 in Adelanto Calif

    Not Cool, Man: Unregulated US Hash Oil Factories Going Up in Smoke

    © AP Photo / Richard Vogel
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As more US states legalize marijuana, a growing number of explosions and fires are taking place at cannabis factories, suggesting that the marijuana industry’s lack of safety protocols and regulations may be slowing the growth of what has become a national movement.

    "The extraction process is continuing to evolve," Raymond Bizal, director of California and Oregon regional operations for the National Fire Protection Association, recently told Politico. "The fire-safety industry has to play catch-up." 

    Elon Musk smokes a blunt with Joe Rogan
    © Photo: YouTube/Jizz Wizard
    ‘Not Appropriate’: NASA Chides Elon Musk Over Public Pot Smoking

    Most US states in which marijuana is legal have not outlined safety and health guidelines for the industry. According to Politico, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) — a branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — responsible for researching work-related diseases and injuries, has held just two hazard evaluations of marijuana facilities in the US. Neither one of the evaluations looked into the extraction of hash oil and its potential risks.

    Extracting hash oil from cannabis is particularly dangerous as it involves pouring butane or another highly-flammable solvent into a cannabis-filled container. The solvent removes the THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, from the cannabis. The remaining hash oil is then added to items like chocolate, butter, tea or hash-oil vape pens for consumption or smoking. In 2017, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) claimed that there were fires or explosions in an estimated 10 percent of all illegal hash oil extraction labs across the US.

    Hash-oil processing "can be done safely [when it is] done properly and following the rules and regulations," Bizal recently told Politico.

    Some states, including Colorado, California, Michigan, Oregon, and Washington, do have health and safety guidelines in place. However, they are not yet comprehensive, a potential risk given the increase in medical and recreational marijuana sales.

    In 2018, there was an estimated $10.4 billion worth of medical and recreational marijuana sales in the US, according to New Frontier Data. Profits are expected to reach $40 billion by 2021.

    After a series of explosions in Colorado marijuana facilities, the National Fire Protection Association revised their code to detail that a hash-oil extraction process must occur in a non-combustible room or building where there are no children or healthcare facilities.

    The revised code also states that staff members must be properly trained on how to use extraction equipment as well as decreeing that the extraction room must contain gas detection and fire extinguishing systems. 

    Cannabis
    CC0
    UK Going to Pot: Medicinal Cannabis Now Available on NHS via Prescription

    According to some labor unions, however, state governments are licensing producers at a faster rate than the state is able to inspect production facilities for safety violations. In addition, union leaders claim that employees at marijuana factories should be certified on how to properly use equipment to prevent accidents.

    In Arizona last year, a fire took place at a medical marijuana facility after an employee did not properly store butane.

    "This is something fire departments and law enforcement and city code officials will have to deal with," Fire Captain Mark Dillon of Coolidge, Arizona, told ABC's Nick Ciletti at the time of the incident.

    In December, California's occupational safety and health agency fined a cannabis manufacturer a hefty $50,470 after an explosion burned an employee who was using propane to extract hash oil, Politico reported.

    Related:

    Time to Legalise Marijuana on Federal Level - US Congressman Kennedy
    Conor McGregor Says Mike Tyson's Marijuana is 'Really Nice'
    Garland Nixon LIVE From Toronto as Canada's Marijuana Legalization Begins
    Trail-Blazin': Canada Becomes Second Country to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
    Canadian Prime Minister Says Marijuana Will Be Legal Nationwide Starting October
    Tags:
    fire hazard, hazard, safety, marijuana, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse