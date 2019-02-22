Register
22:10 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken Jan. 4, 2012, a tractor-trailer rumbles by a roadkill raccoon near Caseyville in southwestern Illinois.

    Hit Cuisine: New California Law Would Allow Roadkill to Be Salvaged, Eaten

    © AP Photo / Jim Suhr
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Any driver will occasionally come across the bodies of animals unlucky enough to have faced off against a car. And while most of us wouldn’t see those corpse as free meals, a new proposed California state law would make it easier for those who do.

    Senate Bill 395, proposed by Democratic State Senator Bob Archuleta of Montebello, would require the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to provide free wilife salvage permits to people who accidentally kill deer, elk, antelope or wild pigs while driving in California. According to the bill's text, around 20,000 deer alone are killed annually by motor vehicles on California's roadways. 

    A markhor
    CC0
    US Citizen Hunts Pakistani National Animal by Paying Highest Ever Fee (VIDEO)

    The bill, which does not apply to any other animals, would also allow a person who "unintentionally strikes a deer, elk, antelope or wild pig on a roadway in California with a vehicle" and leaves the animal severely injured to "to immediately thereafter dispatch the severely injured animal in a safe, legal and humane manner, and to recover, possess, use or transport the whole animal and salvage the edible portions of the animal."

    "This translates into hundreds of thousands of pounds of healthy meat that could be utilized to feed those in need," Senate Bill 395's bill text reads.

    Existing California laws make salvaging a dead animal that has been hit by a vehicle illegal: only state and local agencies are legally allowed to remove dead animals from California's roads. Senate Bill 395 would change all that. If passed, the bill would become law starting January 1, 2021. 

    Cage with a lion
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Intern Killed By Lion at Wild Animal Refuge Center After Two Weeks on Job

    On its website, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) states "if people must eat animal carcasses, roadkill is a superior option to the neatly shrink-wrapped plastic packages of meat in the supermarket."

    "Eating roadkill is healthier for the consumer than meat laden with antibiotics, hormones and growth stimulants, as most meat is today," the post adds.

    "It is also more humane in that animals killed on the road were not castrated, dehorned or debeaked without anesthesia, did not suffer the trauma and misery of transportation in a crowded truck in all weather extremes and did not hear the screams and smell the fear of the animals ahead of them on the slaughter line. Perhaps the animals never knew what hit them," the post continues

    More than 20 US states allow people to salvage and consume some types of roadkill.

    Related:

    Party Animal: Nicki Minaj Inspires Golden Retriever to Show its Best Dance Moves
    WATCH Horrifying Moment When Man Pokes Seemingly Furry Sleeping Animal
    'Animal Grin of Tolerance:' Mixed Feelings as Playboy Casts Bald Model (PHOTOS)
    Animal Cruelty to be 120 Times More Expensive in India - Reports
    Trump Mocked for Petting Draught Animal’s Butt (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    senator, proposal, bill, roadkill, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok