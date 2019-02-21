Register
01:34 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    #MeToo painted on WWII kiss statue

    '#MeToo' Spray Painted on WWII Kiss Statue in Florida (PHOTOS)

    © Twitter/ItsJeffHiggins
    Society
    Get short URL
    130

    The phrase “#MeToo” was spray-painted this week on a bayfront statue of a sailor and dental assistant kissing at the end of World War II in Sarasota, Florida. The statue recreates an iconic photo of two strangers embracing on a New York City street.

    According to the Sarasota Police Department, police received a report at around 1 a.m. Tuesday about someone vandalizing the "Unconditional Surrender" statue located at North Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found "#MeToo" spray-painted in red on the woman's leg.

    Police did not find any spray paint bottles in the vicinity of the statue. No other objects in the area were found to be vandalized, and there was no surveillance video of the incident. Law enforcement officials believe that the vandalism occurred some time Monday.

    "The approximate damage is estimated to be more than $1,000 due to the large area that the graffiti covers and the resources needed to repair it," the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a Tuesday statement.

    The City of Sarasota Public Works department removed the graffiti by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

    The #MeToo movement spread like wildfire in October 2018 after sexual misconduct accusations against powerful film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein came to broad public light.

    The phrase, long used by social activist Tarana Burke, gained rapid popularity when Alyssa Milano tweeted it in October to encourage women to publicize their experiences of sexual misconduct in an effort to demonstrate its widespread prevalence in today's society.

    The "Unconditional Surrender" statue depicts US Navy sailor George Mendonsa grabbing and kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse's uniform, on August 14, 1945. It is based on a photograph taken by German-born American photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt depicting the pair kissing on Victory over Japan Day (the day on which Japan surrendered in World War II) in New York City's Times Square. 

    a man takes a picture of a woman at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas.
    © AP Photo /
    Indian Businessman Admits He Recorded Sex Fearing #MeToo Accusations

    The photograph was published in Life magazine a week after it was taken and years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to to be a couple.

    According to critics, the photograph and statue should not be celebrated because in a 2005 interview with the Veterans History Project, Friedman (who died in 2016 at the age of 92) admitted that when Mendonsa kissed her that day, he was merely a stranger who had grabbed her.

    "I was grabbed by a sailor, and it wasn't that much of a kiss, it was more of a jubilant act that he didn't have to go back, I found out later — he was so happy that he did not have to go back to the Pacific, where they already had been through the war. And the reason he grabbed someone dressed like a nurse was that he just felt very grateful to nurses who took care of the wounded," Friedman said in the interview.

    Related:

    Gillette Faces Backlash, Boycott Over #MeToo-Inspired Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity'
    Indian Businessman Admits He Recorded Sex Fearing #MeToo Accusations
    Twitter Puzzled as US Media Debate Sitting on Santa’s Lap Amid #MeToo
    Trial by Twitter: Year On for #MeToo Movement & the Reputations It Ruined
    MeToo Founder: Campaign Framed as 'Vindictive Plot Against Men' by Media
    Tags:
    statue, WWII, vandalism, MeToo activists, MeToo, Florida, Sarasota
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse