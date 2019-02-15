Plenty of Phish? Popular Dating App Discloses V-Day Data Breach (PHOTO)

Dating app Coffee Meets Bagel emailed users February 14 to announce a recent data breach that will lead to more spam, scams and junk mail for members this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day may have gotten a little more glum for those with a Coffee Meets Bagel account, as the app told users their data "may have been acquired by an unauthorized party."

The email alert went on to clarify that users' names and email addresses were compromised, which could lead to a number of unwanted and fraudulent emails.

Coffee Meets Bagel decides to tell users it suffered a data breach…. on Valentine’s Day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/VRNFYlvEJE — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) February 14, 2019

​Thankfully, users won't have to worry about their wallets as long as they don't follow any suspicious links in the spam emails to come.

Coffee Meets Bagel additionally said they will be cooperating with authorities and are even working with forensic security experts, but some users are not letting the dating service off the hook so easily.

While the app's Twitter page said nothing of the data breach, users decided to tweet out their own commentary.

“Hey, Nice pics! Did your personal information get leaked by CMB also?” 😂 — Scott Kutler (@scottkutler) February 14, 2019

Oh, for the love of God I just got an email from Coffee Meets Bagel (an app I haven’t used in LITERALLY 4 years) saying that they had a data breach. The day before V-Day. This day is literally the worst. — Nikirana H. (@Nikirananano) February 14, 2019

This is how dating app Coffee Meets Bagel says Happy Valentine’s Day: security breach 💔 pic.twitter.com/4aAJqZJyay — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) February 14, 2019​

Everyone’s out here talking about going on their Valentine’s Day dates with girls on @Bumble @Tinder and @hinge and all I got is an email from Coffee Meets Bagel telling me my accounts been hacked #happyvalentinesday — Vince Rubinaccio (@17productions) February 14, 2019

According to The Verge, the data breach was part of a larger scheme that compromised the details of over 617 million accounts on various apps, such as Dubsmash and MyFitnessPal. The hack is said to have been carried out for less than $20,000 in bitcoin.