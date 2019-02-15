Register
02:18 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Classroom

    US Students Share Mock ‘Passes' Allowing Them to Use Racial Slur (PHOTO)

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    161

    Students at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, landed in hot water recently after school administrators were informed of "N-word passes" that were distributed to the student body.

    Local media reports indicate that officials first caught wind of the passes February 8 during the lunch period. The passes were modeled after the golden tickets first popularized in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

    US students land in hot water after distributing 'N-Word Passes' to class body
    © Screenshot/WJLA
    US students land in hot water after distributing 'N-Word Passes' to class body

    In an email to parents, Principal Brandice Heckert condemned the offense, stating that she was "deeply disappointed and appalled that any student in our school would choose to engage in such a racist, hateful act."

    "Not only is this behavior hurtful to our community, but it also undermines all the great attributes our students have to offer," the official added.

    Bethesda Magazine reported that the passes were handed to roughly 15 students during the lunch period, before one concerned student took the matter to school officials.

    Florida woman invokes KKK to threaten arresting cop
    © Screenshot/Volusia County Sheriff's Office
    ‘You Ever Been Whipped?' US Woman Invokes KKK to Threaten Arresting Cop (VIDEO)

    Speaking to local news station WJLA, sophomore student Gavin Norman indicated that two of his friends had brought the passes to school as a "joke that maybe went a tiny bit too far at the most."

    "One person saw it and got offended," Norman explained, stressing that he never actually "touched" the piece of paper. The sophomore identified the concerned student as a black female.

    Three of the primary students involved in the matter were described as a "mixed group" of races, according to the station, which reported that the pupils, in addition to others who handled the passes, were later disciplined.

    The school has not publicly announced how said students were disciplined; however, Norman revealed that many of his friends received suspensions that varied from one to six days. Norman landed in detention because he failed to disclose information about the passes to school officials.

    Subway manager gets fired for using racial slur during confrontation
    © Screenshot/AL.com
    WATCH: US Restaurant Manager Fired for Using Racial Slur During Confrontation

    Moving forward, Heckert has informed parents that she will be starting a discussion "about how to foster a welcoming and respectful climate for all." The upcoming Parent, Teacher, Student Association meeting scheduled for February 19 will focus on "tolerance, racism and bias."

    Two days before the lunch room discovery, two swastikas were found scribbled into a desk at the school. Heckert at the time told students that such behavior would "not be tolerated" and that the culprit would be disciplined in line with the Student Code of Conduct.

    Related:

    McDonald's Employee Fired After Using Racial Slur Against Customer (VIDEO)
    WATCH: New York Meteorologist Fired After Using Racial Slur During Broadcast
    Chelsea Fan Accused of Abusing Raheem Sterling Denies Making Racial Slur
    US High School Marching Band Spells Racial Slur in Halftime Performance (PHOTO)
    Ex-Trump Campaign Staffers Deny Confirming Trump's Use of Racial Slur
    Tags:
    racial slurs, the "N-word", Winston Churchill High School, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse