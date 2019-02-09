Funeral Director Cheated on His Girlfriend Next to Coffins - Reports

A 64-year-old man was spotted with a co-worker by astonished colleagues, who then told his employer. The man, Christopher Grimes, was immediately dismissed, the Daily Star reported.

Funeral director Christopher Grimes from the English city of Newport has been caught while having sex with a co-worker in a room where coffins were being stored, the Daily Star reported Saturday.

The newspaper also noted that at the time of the incident, he was in a long-term relationship with another woman.

According to Dignity, which runs Hamilton & Marshall Funeral Directors — where the alleged inappropriate act took place, Grimes was suspended in November after having been accused of unprofessional conduct.