Funeral Director Cheated on His Girlfriend Next to Coffins - Reports

Funeral director Christopher Grimes from the English city of Newport has been caught while having sex with a co-worker in a room where coffins were being stored, the Daily Star reported Saturday.
The newspaper also noted that at the time of the incident, he was in a long-term relationship with another woman.
According to Dignity, which runs Hamilton & Marshall Funeral Directors — where the alleged inappropriate act took place, Grimes was suspended in November after having been accused of unprofessional conduct.
