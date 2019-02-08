From Bae to Bug: US Zoo Will Turn Your Ex Into a Cockroach, Feed it to Meerkats

In preparation for Valentine’s Day, one Texas zoo is helping bitter exes achieve some guilt-free revenge through an uncommon event.

Until February 14, netizens can submit the name of their ex to the El Paso Zoo Facebook page as part of their "Quit Bugging Me" campaign, and the Texas facility will "transform" one's former love into a cockroach.

Taking it a step further, beginning February 11, the zoo will begin decorating the meerkat enclosure with all the names submitted in preparation for the special V-day event, in which the critters get to take a bite out of your past love life.

"This is a fun way to get the community involved in our daily enrichment activities," said El Paso Zoo Event Coordinator Sarah Borrego to CBS. "The meerkats love to get cockroaches as a snack, and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by feeding them a cockroach named after your ex!"

The unconventional event has a number of Facebook and Twitter users interested in the guilt-free, fee-free shenanigans.

El Paso Zoo is letting people name cockroaches after their ex and on Valentine’s Day you can watch the cockroaches be eaten by the meerkats. That’s a whole new level of petty 🤣 — Emmie🍍 (@Emmieejacq) February 5, 2019

A number have even suggested the facility add a fee or request donations amid the campaign's widespread exposure.

The El Paso Zoo may appear to be taking a page out of the UK-based Hemsley Conservation Centre's book in its latest Valentine's promotion (aside from the conservation part), but the facility is truly making the event its own.

After receiving a surprising amount of attention since its posting, El Paso Zoo has restructured the event and spread the love (or roaches) to other critters in the facility, such as the cotton-top tamarin, golden tamarin and white-headed marmoset.

Those not in the Texas area can visit the zoo's website and view the animals' live webcam.