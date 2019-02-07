Porn Star, Director Boyfriend Accused of Sexual Abusing Minor For Months (PHOTO)

An adult film actress and her boyfriend, who works as a director/producer in the same industry, were charged this week with eight counts of sexual acts with a child under 10 years old, officials with California's Rancho Cucamonga Police Department announced.

The pair, identified as Melinda Smith and Jason Whitney, also face a charge for the possession of a controlled substance while armed with a handgun. Smith is better known by industry fans as Mercedes Carrera, and Whitney goes by aliases Jay Allen and Daemon Cins.

© Courtesy of the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department Mugshots of adult film actress Melinda Smith and adult film director/producer Jason Whitney

Rancho Cucamonga police revealed that investigators were tipped off to the case on January 31, 2019, and upon interviewing the minor female victim, they discovered that she'd been repeatedly sexually abused by Smith and Whitney over a period of four months.

Detectives learned that the sexual abuse consisted of "inappropriate touching, oral copulation and digital penetration."

With a search warrant in hand, police later found evidence at Smith and Whitney's residence that corroborated their extensive interview with the young girl. Additionally, officials found two loaded handguns and methamphetamine and determined that the pair had arranged their bedroom in way that they could film pornographic content.

Both offenders were denied bail and booked into the West Valley Detention Center. According to CBS Los Angeles, both pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse counts when appearing in court on Wednesday.

"It's very hard when you have a child of that age to come forward and reveal any type of sexual assault or physical abuse to themselves because, often times, children will hold that in because they're scared themselves, and they think it's their fault that they were sexually assaulted," Rancho Cucamonga Det. Donald Patton told the station.

Detectives involved in the case believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to reach out to the department.

Whitney and Smith are scheduled to appear in San Bernardino County Superior Court on February 14.