Register
00:53 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Microscope

    ‘We’ve Seen a Lot More Cases Recently’: Valley Fever Cases in California Soar

    © Fotolia / Capifrutta
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The number of documented cases of a potentially deadly infection caused by a fungus is on the rise in California’s Central Valley.

    According to the California Department of Public Health, the number of cases of Valley Fever increased by 11 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. 

    Female doctor
    CC0
    US Sees Record Number of Cases of Mysterious Polio-Like Disease in 2018 - CDC

    Valley Fever (coccidioidomycosis) is caused by a fungus that lives in soil mostly found in Arizona and California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

    People can get Valley Fever by breathing in microscopic spores found in the air in areas where the fungus is present, which also include parts of Mexico, Central America and South America.

    While some people who are exposed to the fungus may never develop any symptoms, others may experience flu-like ailments such as fatigue, cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, night sweats, muscle aches and rashes. If the infection spreads to the brain, bones, skin or eyes, it can cause blindness, skin abscesses, lung failure and, in some cases, death.

    The majority of the cases in California last year were in Kern County, which experienced a 17 percent increase from 2017 to 2018. In 2017, nine people died from Valley Fever in Kern County, which is the highest number of reported deaths caused by the infection in more than a decade. The data for 2018 regarding the number of deaths has yet to be released.

    Other California counties with high numbers of Valley Fever cases last year included Fresno, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Contra Costa and Santa Clara.

    "We've seen a lot more cases recently," Michelle Rivera, a health education specialist for Fresno County, recently told SFGate. "Not all providers are testing for it so there might be more cases out there."

    The rise in the number of documented cases may be due to heavy rainfall or an increase in the number of vulnerable people in areas where the fungus exists, as well as increased testing by health care providers. 

    Condoms
    CC0
    Rubbers for Dummies: CDC Warns Americans Not to Wash, Reuse Condoms

    According to Corey Egel, assistant deputy director of public affairs for the California Department of Public Health, drivers along Interstate 5 (the main Interstate Highway on the West Coast of the US) and Highway 101 (a north-south highway that runs through through the states of California, Oregon and Washington) should be aware of gusty winds due to high rates of the infection along both highways.

    "While driving through these areas, drivers could keep car windows shut and use 'recirculating' air conditioning to reduce the risk of Valley Fever," Egel said.

    The California Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    Delta IV-Heavy Rocket With US Spy Satellite Blasts Off From California (VIDEO)
    California Police Arrest Illegal Immigrant Cop-Killer Suspect
    WATCH Attempted Robbery in California Goes Wrong After Store Worker Pulls Gun
    New PHOTOS of Southwest Airlines Plane Sliding Off Runway at California Airport
    Southwest Airlines Plane Slips Off Runway at California Airport (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    fungus, soil, public health, infection, CDC, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse