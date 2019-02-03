Register
04:30 GMT +303 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    LSD eye

    So High Right Now: New Study Uses MRI to Track Medical Benefit of LSD

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Raziel / LSD eye
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Those hallucinogenic party drugs of the 20th century are increasingly being revealed by science as the harbingers of effective and long-lasting treatment for various disorders of the brain.

    A team of Swiss researchers have incorporated modern medical MRI imaging as a means to observe the brain under the influence of the notorious psychedelic hallucinogen lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), also known as acid. Neuroscientists are now speculating that hallucinogens suppress the thalamus' gatekeeping function that allows sensory information to enter the cortex. 

    Handout shows the brains of subjects lying awake with their eyes closed, under a placebo and the drug LSD, when being examined using functional MRI.
    © REUTERS / Imperial College London-The Beckley Foundation
    ‘Shift in Perspective’: LSD, MDMA Helps Terminal Patients, Cures Addiction - Study

    According to the study abstract, LSD alters directed connectivity within "cortico-striatal-thalamo-cortical (CSTC) circuitry pathways in humans, suggesting that a disintegration of information-processing within these loops is underlying the psychedelic state."

    "These results inform the neurobiology of altered states of consciousness with critical implications for rational development of novel treatments," the abstract adds, alluding to the development of treatment regimens that would use LSD and other hallucinogens.

    In the study, researchers looked at three groups: control subjects, a group that ingested LSD and a group that took both LSD and ketanserin, the latter a drug used in scientific research to block the serotonin system, more specifically the specifically the 5-HT₂ receptor family. Results were tracked using a $300,000 US-made Philips Achieva 3.0T whole-body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner.

    Study findings revealed that those who ingested LSD alone were found to increase the amount of information to certain areas of the cortex — an area of the brain which plays a key role in memory, attention, perception, awareness, thought, language, and consciousness — while "thalamic connectivity with other cortical areas is reduced in resting state."

    The thalamus is responsible for relaying sensory signals, including motor signals to the cerebral cortex, as well as the regulation of consciousness, sleep and alertness.

    "This might explain the seemingly paradoxical subjective effects often reported in psychedelic-induced altered states of consciousness that are characterized by increased arousal as well as a dreamlike experience, impaired cognition but at the same time reported perceived mental clarity, and psychosis-like effects combined with blissful experiences. Therefore, psychedelics states differ from previously investigated states like anesthesia, sleep, or cognitively demanding situations," the study states.

    Giving study participants the 5-HT2A-receptor-antagonist Ketanserin and LSD together resulted in changes in connections within the thalamus-PCC (posterior cingulate cortex), according to the study. The PCC has been proven to act as a neural substrate for human awareness in numerous studies.

    "This is in line with a previous study showing that PCC desynchronization under the influence of psilocybin can be explained by increased excitability of 5-HT2A receptor-rich deep-layer pyramidal neurons," the study states. 

    Mushrooms containing the active ingredient psilocybin are seen in a grow room
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    A Spore No More: Magic Mushroom Use Reveals Effective Clinical PTSD Treatment

    Desynchronization is the disruption of neural information processing and communication between different areas of the brain.

    Cutting-edge medical researchers are becoming increasingly interested in the use of hallucinogens as a means of improving structural plasticity — or the ability to change the way we think — in the prefrontal cortex.

    Though long carrying the stigma of being a party drug, ecstasy (MDMA) has now been dubbed a "breakthrough" therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration for those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

    In January, researchers around the world gathered in the US and Canada to kick off the third and final phase of clinical testing that will precede legal prescription-ecstasy treatments in the US by 2021, Sputnik previously reported.

    Related:

    Up to Five US Navy Sailors Could Face Courts-Martial Over LSD Ring
    German Police Seize Some 50,000 LSD Tabs in Largest Ever Haul
    Mushroom Cloud: US Forces’ LSD Use at Nuke Silo Highlights Staff, Safety Issues
    Fifteen Sailors Implicated in USS Ronald Reagan LSD Ring
    Psychedelic Psychology: LSD Can Treat Anxiety and Depression
    Tags:
    effects, brain, LSD, study, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse