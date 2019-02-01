Valentine Vendetta? Conservation Center Offers V-Day ‘Name a Cockroach’ Program

A UK sanctuary for endangered and misunderstood species is introducing a unique cockroach-naming fundraiser that not only benefits various creatures at the center, but also provides donors with a particularly petty method to get over their exes.

Those bitter over a former beau this Valentine's Day may want to get in contact with Hemsley Conservation Centre (HCC) in Fairseat, England, before the holiday rolls around: The center is offering the privilege of naming a cockroach after a not-so-special someone in exchange for a £1.50 "donation."

"For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day," HCC's "Name a Cockroach This Valentine's" page and Facebook post advertise.

For around $2, buyers can experience the cathartic pleasure of dumping on a past acquaintance. Additionally, the donor will receive a cockroach certificate by email that reads: "I've named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in not so loving memory of my worthless ex!"

The document, if printed, also provides those in the UK half price entry to the conservation center between Valentine's Day and February 21.

And if you don't mind a bit of chaos, you can also enter your ex's email address into the system to anonymously alert them of the naming.

It may not be February yet, but a few netizens have already made plans to participate in the petty promotion.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre, located southeast of London is naming new cockroaches after your exes for Valentines day if you are looking for something special. Im buying 3. — CounselorX (@C0unsel0rX) January 30, 2019

One netizen hypothesized the cockroaches may have an overlap in names by the promotion's conclusion.

Others have already committed to the symbolic showing.