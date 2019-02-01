'Silent Killer' Threatens Lives of 21 Million People in UK This Winter - Study

You can't see it, smell it or taste it, which is why it is so important to have an audible carbon monoxide alarm installed, cautions a new warning by Energy UK trade association.

'CO Be Alarmed!" campaign by Energy UK has revealed that one in three Britons — over 21 million people — are at risk from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning as they don't have a CO alarm in their home — despite nine in ten (94%) saying they are aware of the risk.

The research carried out end of 2018 showed that Liverpudlians at most at risk, as 47 per cent admitted they don't have a life-saving carbon monoxide (CO) alarm. Residents of Norwich, Manchester and Leeds also risk dying from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter, with over 40% saying they don't own a CO detector.

CC0 / Energy UK Over 21 million people at risk from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter

With cold temperatures engulfing Britain this winter and people turning up the heating, the threat of CO poisoning in households that don't own alarms, increases.

"As snow sweeps the country and people turn up their heating, it is worrying that one in three people don't have a life-saving CO alarm which, for around £15, could protect them from this silent killer," Abbie Sampson, Director of External Affairs at Energy UK, said.

The CO ‘Be Alarmed!' campaign advises to buy and install an inexpensive carbon monoxide alarm, have gas appliances, like your boiler and cooker, serviced regularly and be aware of CO poisoning symptoms.

According to the campaign, an estimated 30 people die and a further 4,000 are hospitalised every year from carbon monoxide poisoning in the UK.

"However, the true number is likely to be much higher as the symptoms can easily be mistaken for flu or tiredness," it added.