Register
23:33 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jussie Smollett

    ‘This Is MAGA’: US TV Actor Viciously Attacked in Potential Hate Crime

    © REUTERS/ Danny Moloshok
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In the early morning hours of Tuesday, US actor Jussie Smollett was attacked by two people in Chicago, Illinois, in what law enforcement are treating as a potential hate crime.

    Smollett, who stars as Jamal Lyon on Fox's "Empire," was hospitalized after being attacked by two unidentified people around 2 a.m. Tuesday while exiting a Subway sandwich shop. 

    People wear the Kippa as part of the Show Face and Kippa (Zeig’ Gesicht und Kippa) initiative in Frankfurt am Main, central Germany on May 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Yann Schreiber
    Jewish Activists Urge Berlin to Combat Anti-Semitism Amid Hate Crime Spike

    According to Smollet, who spoke to CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday, the two perpetrators, who were wearing ski masks, yelled, "Aren't you that f****t 'Empire' n*****?" before attacking him, placing a rope around his neck and pouring an unknown chemical substance on him.

    They also yelled, "This is MAGA country," before walking away from the scene of the crime. MAGA is shorthand for US President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America great again."

    Smollett, who is openly gay, was discharged from Chicago's Northwestern Memorial hospital Tuesday morning. He transported himself to the hospital after being attacked.

    In a statement released Tuesday, the Chicago Police Department said, "Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime."

    The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) also released a statement calling Smollett a "true champion for LGBTQ people."

    "GLAAD reached out to FOX and Jussie's team today to offer assistance as well as support for him," GLAAD said in a statement Tuesday. "Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world." 

    British police. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Emergence of New Figures First Step to Combat Hate Crime in UK - Specialist

    "Empire" production company 20th Century Fox also issued a statement Tuesday saying that it will "work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice."

    "We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our ‘EMPIRE' family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate — and especially against one of our own," the statement added.

    Chicago police detectives are currently obtaining surveillance video and talking to potential witnesses.

    The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    UK Hate Crime Epidemic: New Gov't Guidelines 'Good,' But Cases Continue to Mount
    US Mosque Arsonist Faces 20-Year Sentence for Hate Crime
    Asylum Seeker Seriously Injured in Hate Crime Attack in London
    Hate Crime? Rocks, Bible Used to Break Glass Door at Colorado Mosque (VIDEO)
    Polish Student Stabbed in Neck in UK in Suspected Race Hate Crime
    Tags:
    investigation, LGBTQ, hate crimes, actor, Chicago, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse