Blasphemous Sneakers: Thousands of Muslims Urge Nike to Remove 'Allah' Shoes

Outraged Muslims are calling on Nike to pull the shoe from shop floors, in addition to all products with similar "blasphemous" designs.

Nike is facing backlash from thousands of Muslims who claim that a new shoe produced the US sportswear giant is "appalling" and blasphemous — as it has "Allah" inscribed on the sole.

The logo on Nike's Air Max 270 trainers, which were released last year, features text in a custom font.

However, an eagle-eyed Nike customer noticed that this logo has a somewhat religious feel to it. An online petition, launched by Saiqa Noreen, says that it resembles the word "Allah" in Arabic script.

© Photo : Saiqa Noreen Nike Air Max 270 shoe

"It is outrageous and appalling of Nike to allow the name of God on a shoe. This is disrespectful and extremely offensive to Muslim's and insulting to Islam. Islam teaches compassion, kindness and fairness towards all," reads the petition, which has so far racked up shy of 6,000 signatures.

Some long-time Nike employees probably remember that their company was embroiled in a similar controversy two decades ago. Back in 1997, Nike was forced to recall thousands of pairs of Air Bakin' sneakers following an international outcry from Muslim customers, who said the word "Air" on their logo, written in flame-like letters, could be read as "Allah" in Arabic.