Register
22:52 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An empty public beach is seen in Namaa Bay, Sharm el-Sheikh.

    Israeli Citizen Jailed For Nearly a Year for Bumping Into Egyptian Woman

    © AP Photo / Vinciane Jacquet
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 31

    An Israeli man has been imprisoned in an Egyptian jail for almost a year for touching a woman on a waterslide at a resort in Sharm el-Sheikh, an Egyptian resort town between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea.

    Yusuf al-Assam, a 19-year-old Israeli citizen from the town of Tel Sheva in southern Israel, was arrested last April while on a family vacation at an unidentified resort in Sharm el-Sheikh. At the time, al-Assam was a senior in high school. 

    Israel's new Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot delivers a speech during his swearing-in ceremony at the Prime Minister's Jerusalem offices on February 16, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    IDF Chief Says Israel Struck Targets in Syria Without 'Asking for Credit' - Reports

    "He was playing with his little nine-year-old brother on the water slides and hit some girl," Assam's father, Khaled, recently told Ynet News. "When he got off the slide, she slapped him."

    "There was commotion, and my son was detained until the police came and took him away," he added.

    The young Egyptian woman, whose identity was not revealed, filed a complaint with police in Sharm el-Sheikh stating that Assam groped her chest on the water slide and thus offended her honor.

    According to Khaled, his son was sentenced to a year in Egyptian prison, even though Khaled had provided a compensation payment to the woman's family. According to Ynet news, after Assam's family compensated the woman, she "in turn sought to withdraw the complaint." However, the complaint was never withdrawn, according to Khaled, who added that he was confused as to why his son was still behind bars when the original conflict had been reconciled. Assam is currently imprisoned in Cairo, although it is unclear which prison is holding him.

    "In Egypt, even if you murder someone, as soon as the family withdraws their complaint, it is ended. That's the procedure there," Khaled told Ynet News.

    Khaled also criticized Israel's Foreign Ministry, claiming that it has not provided any assistance with his son's case. 

    Andreas Hvid - Climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza
    © Photo: YouTube/Andreas Hvid
    Egypt Nabs Pair for Helping Danes Who Shot 'F**k' Video on Great Pyramid

    "They're not doing anything. He was visited twice by [representatives from] the embassy since he was transferred to Cairo, and that is it. When he was in Sinai, we were told they're not allowed to go there because it was too dangerous," he said.

    In a statement by Israel's Foreign Ministry obtained by Ynet news, the agency denied the accusations that it has not been involved in the case.

    "This is a case of an Israeli citizen who is receiving full consular services from the embassy in Cairo and the headquarters in Jerusalem," the ministry noted.

    The ministry did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    Iran Ready to 'Eliminate Israel From Earth' - Air Force Commander
    Israel Began Nuclear Weapons Program Without Telling Gov't, Knesset, Memos Show
    Israel Armed Rebels in Order Not to Send Its Troops to Syria – Publicist
    Israel Carried Out Attacks Against Iranian Targets in Syria, PM Netanyahu Claims
    Not Loving It: Crucified Ronald McDonald Triggers Christian Protests in Israel
    Tags:
    foreign ministry, jail, honor, resort, Israel, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse