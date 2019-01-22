Register
    Cellphone footage shows toddler walking toward Florida police officers with arms raised during her father's arrest

    WATCH: Toddler Walks Toward US Police With Arms Raised During Father's Arrest

    Florida's Tallahassee Police Department released new body camera recordings on Friday in an effort to squash growing alarm online over previously shared footage that showed officers pointing their firearms at a two-year-old girl during the arrest of her father.

    In the original recording, which was captured by a nearby driver on Thursday, the toddler is seen climbing out of the pick-up truck moments after her father is filmed walking toward police with his arms in the air.

    "[The toddler] is trying to get out. Oh, she did… oh my god!" someone off camera is heard saying. "[The police officers are] holding the guns at the baby… wow… they're still holding the guns at the baby."

    The remainder of the passerby's video shows the mother of the child coming onto the scene to retrieve her child. After taking notice of the storm brewing online and reviewing 10 body cameras worn by responding officers, the department released two recordings to provide a fuller picture of the arrest.

    "This incident demonstrates the value of body worn cameras providing different perspectives of the same incident," TPD's Chief Michael DeLeo said in a video statement accompanying the release. "The video shows the human side of the officers as they interact with the children."

    In the first of two videos released, one of the responding officers is seen acting sternly toward one of the adults being detained before quickly changing his tone when the toddler appears. "Hey come on, sweetie. You're OK, you're OK, come on," the officer says. "Sweetie, put your hands down, you're fine, you're fine. Go on to mommy."

    The second shows the interaction between another officer and the one-year-old child still buckled in his carseat in the back cab of the truck. At one point the officer is heard jokingly telling his partner that because he doesn't have kids, he doesn't know how to work the carseat. The mother is later allowed to enter the vehicle to remove the child.

    A weapon was removed from the vehicle; however, it was determined to be a pellet gun. Officers were initially called to the scene by employees of the retail company Bealls, who reported that the two arrested individuals had shoplifted and entered the store with a gun, according to police.

    The incident ultimately concluded with the arrest of 34-year-old Chad Bom and 38-year-old James McMullen. Both were charged with second-degree petit theft.

