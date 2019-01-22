Register
21:54 GMT +322 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    9/11 World Trade Center Attack

    Users Report YouTube Recommending 9/11 Videos For No Reason

    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    210

    The algorithm-based recommendation system, developed by Google, has surprised users with strange anomalies on multiple occasions, but the corporation has never really revealed how this keeps happening.

    Numerous YouTube users have recently been seeing a two-hour newscast from CNN on the day of the 9/11 attacks in their recommendations, despite the fact that they had not searched for similar videos, the website Motherboard reported. A specific video, uploaded five years ago, has recently received thousands of comments from people wondering why the video service had decided to recommend the footage of the horrible terror attack to them.

    The Hu Band Morin khuur player, Lead throat singer, TS.Galbadrakh aka GALA
    © Blogger photo. HUNNUROCK
    Long Live Rock! Mongolian Heavy Metal Invades YouTube With Guitar Riffs, Guttural Singing

    It's unclear, what triggered the strange recommendation, with a Google spokesperson refusing to state the reason behind the incident to Motherboard, only noting that it was not related to a glitch that happened two weeks ago.

    The recent YouTube recommendation glitch also showed users content that they were not interested in. One Reddit user said that he had been "bombarded" by videos about the videogames Team Fortress 2 and Undertale, while he had only searched for Splatoon and Mario related content. A YouTube representative responded to questions on Reddit, saying that the company was aware of the glitch and would be fixing it shortly.

    READ MORE: Twitter Ablaze as Google Reveals Why Trump Pops Up in 'Idiot' Search Results

    Motherboard suggested that currently, the popularity of the 9/11 video is "self-sustained" by users who are seeing it in their recommended lists and then open it out of curiosity as to how it got there. Google has previously faced problems with users intentionally creating anomalies in the search engine results. At one point, internet users had allegedly caused the search engine to bring up US President Donald Trump in search results for the keyword "idiot". 

    Related:

    US Citizen Killed in Kenya Hotel Terror Attack Was 9/11 Survivor - Reports
    Cybersecurity Expert on Dark Overlord's 9/11 Data: It Might Paint Bigger Picture
    Deep State Doesn’t Want to Expose Full Truth About 9/11 - Political Scientist
    Deep State Doesn't Seem Bothered by 9/11 File Hackers' Threats – Ex-USAF Colonel
    New 9/11 Files: Lawyers Discussed Whether Bush Knew About Attacks in Advance
    Declassification Error Reveals Gina Haspel Ran CIA Gitmo Torture Site After 9/11
    Tags:
    algorithms, search engine, YouTube, September 11, 9/11, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse