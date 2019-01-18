Exotic Dancers Defend UK Strip Club & Win Against Imposed 'Moral Views'

"...Let our beautiful lap dancers look after you and make your evening a night to remember," a promo for a gentlemen's club in Bristol reads amid the venue's victory in a case of women's rights and freedom of choice.

The Urban Tiger, where private dances start from $25, performed by both full and partially nude dancers, came victorious against calls to shut it down and revoke its license by women's rights campaigners who argued against the strip club.

However, some women jumped to the club's defence, arguing it was the dancers' own choice and decision to be in the industry.

— Urban Tiger Bristol (@UrbanBristol) November 9, 2018​

"So glad to see Urban Tiger's licence renewed. And a great reminder to Bristol Fawcett Society that you CANNOT OBJECT TO SEV LICENSING ON MORAL GROUNDS," wrote an exotic dancer Tuesday Laveau.

Bristol Fawcett Society, "UK's leading charity campaigning for gender equality and women's rights" responded to the Laveau's statement:

"We are sorry you feel this way and that you want to characterise our objection to sexual entertainment venues this way. Also basically tired of being subjected to abuse like this for campaigning to end sexism and violence against women," the charity said.

— Tuesday Laveau (@TuesdayLaveau) January 16, 2019​

— Tuesday Laveau (@TuesdayLaveau) January 16, 2019​

A Bristol City Council spokeswoman has confirmed that the club's licence had been renewed.