Veggie Strap-Ons Awe Users in Vegan Campaign Against ‘Traditional Masculinity'

"Have you had your five a day today?" is what nutritionists and doctors would ask as they normally recommend eating at least five portions of fruit or vegetables each day for a healthy diet. According to PETA, veggies also improve male sexual stamina.

The animal rights organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has come up with a new promo in support of going vegan. A new video shared by the organization was captioned: "'Traditional' masculinity is DEAD. The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies."

The clip shows different men dancing and posing with what looks very much like strap-ons made of various vegetable and fruit.

PETA suggested a few reasons why men should go vegan, as research by the American Psychological Association (APA) has linked toxic "traditional" masculinity to violence — "which is also deadly to animals."

The argument is that traits like bullying and violence that belong in traditional masculine ideology are "two major red flags for animal abuse."

"Imagine having such a fragile sense of self that you'd torment, kill, and eat defenseless individuals just to look ‘manly,'" PETA suggested.

"Men who eat steak, hotdogs, and hamburgers, thinking that it makes them "real men," are eating themselves to an early grave… Did we mention the link between eating meat and erectile dysfunction? So much for proving your 'manhood,'" the organization argued.

The campaign was welcomed by all as it was featured online, with some users refusing to give up "the bacon and hamburgers."

PETA recalled the "masculine legend" Tarzan and hid love for animals in their appeal to men all over the world to exclude meat from their menu, "shake up old traditions and become the best man you can be."

Another campaign against "toxic masculinity" recently launched by the shaving brand Gillette has been similarly met with a mixed reaction.

