Sometimes Lightning Strikes Twice: Cathay Pacific Repeats Cheap Ticket Blunder

Last time the company gave a New Year’s Eve surprise to its customers, selling premium-class tickets to New York for a fraction of their real price. The company decided not to recall the tickets, but rather left them as a gift for their customers.

The airline Cathay Pacific has come into limelight once again after first class tickets from Hong Kong to Portugal suddenly dropped around 90% in price, approaching that of economy class, the South China Morning Post reported. The company admitted to mistakenly selling tickets on a flight from Lisbon to Hong Kong for $1,512, when the real price can rise as high as $16,000.

Cathay Pacific decided to allow clients to keep their "discounted" tickets, but promised to investigate the cause of the mistake.

It's the second time that the airline has erroneously sold first class tickets at a massive discount. The previous time that Cathay Pacific "surprised" its clients was on New Year's Eve, selling similar tickets to New York for just $675 instead of some $15,000. The company admitted that it was mistake, but allowed customers to keep their tickets, calling it a surprise "special".

This was not the only hardship that Cathay Pacific experienced in 2018, as it reported its first back-to-back loss in its history in March, blaming tough competition with low-cost airlines for the decline. The company also suffered a major leak of personal data of its clients in October, when its computer systems were breached.