18:19 GMT +313 January 2019
    R. Kelly, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles

    Domino Effect: How Celebrities Got Hit by 'Surviving R Kelly' Scandal Aftermath

    © AP Photo / John Shearer/Invision
    Society
    1 0 0

    The famous singer has faced massive backlash from the public and even some of his colleagues following the release of the documentary series "Surviving R Kelly” that focused on the sexual misconduct allegations, which have haunted the artist throughout his career.

    Docuseries

    The recently aired documentary series called "Surviving R Kelly", featuring the sexual misconduct allegations against the famous singer, have unleashed a tidal wave of criticism from the public and celebrities.

    READ MORE: R. Kelly Faces Criminal Probe After Lifetime Docu-Series — Report

    The producers of the docuseries invited numerous people related to those allegations, victims of the alleged misconduct, their families as well as R Kelly's colleagues, to tell their story, although the latter were reluctant to participate. Among those who refused were Lady Gaga, Erykah Badu, Celine Dion, Dave Chappelle, and Jay-Z.

    Celebrities' Reaction and Public Backlash

    The release of the docuseries left celebrities, especially those who worked with the singer, in a sticky situation.

    Famous actress, Cara Delevigne, confirmed losing some 50,000 subscribers on Instagram following her post about R Kelly's alleged misconduct and how they made him "far worse" than Harvey Weinstein. Delevigne admitted to having known about the allegations prior to the documentary and having done nothing about it.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not. We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter

    Публикация от Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) 10 Янв 2019 в 12:59 PST

    The aftermath of "Surviving R Kelly" has affected even those, who were not connected to the singer directly. A singer from the group Little Mix, Jesy Nelson, came under fire on Twitter after she recently published a video of her singing R Kelly's hit "Ignition" just days following the airing of the bombshell documentary.

    Other netizens disagreed with them, stating the fact that Nelson listens to or sings along to R Kelly's songs, doesn't make her supportive of the crimes he is accused of.

    Lady Gaga, who earlier refused to participate in its production, came out to support the docuseries and all the "victims of sexual assault", labelling the allegations against R Kelly "horrifying and indefensible".

    READ MORE: Lady Gaga's Apology for 'Dark Life Period' Work With R Kelly Gets Debated Online

    Her statement came after numerous fans wondered if she would comment on the accusations against the singer, with whom she collaborated in 2013 on "Do What U Want". Lady Gaga assured her fans that she would try to remove the song from all streaming services and said that she regrets writing it.

    While many Twitterians praised her move, not all netizens were impressed by it, suggesting that she knew about the allegations back in 2013, but backtracked only now.

    Some even suggested that it was a PR move to assure the film "A Star is Born", in which Lady Gaga starred, receives an Oscar.

    Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    R Kelly has been facing accusations of sexual misconducts for years, with their number increasing amid the rise of the MeToo movement. The claims suggested that the singer has engaged in sexual relations with underage girls on several occasions. He was also charged with child pornography accusations, but was never convicted.

    FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. R. Kelly says the media are attempting to distort and destroy his legacy by reporting allegations that he sexually mistreats women. The R&B artist says in a statement Friday, May 4, 2018 that he's heartbroken by the accusations.
    © AP Photo/ Frank Micelotta
    'I Don't Give a F*ck!' R Kelly Responds to Sex Abuse Claims, Police Crash His Birthday Party

    The activist group called The Women of Colour called to boycott R Kelly's songs in April of last year. The same year, 20-year-old Faith Rodgers filed a suit against the singer, claiming that he got her drunk, assaulted her, and infected her with an STD.

    R Kelly has denied all the accusations and claimed he never knew half of the people, who participated in the docuseries, and added that those of them, whom he knew, took part in it as a personal "vendetta" against him, according to an anonymous source cited by TMZ. The singer's lawyer noted that his client "never knowingly had sex with an underage woman [and] never forced anyone to do anything".

