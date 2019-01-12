Register
04:35 GMT +312 January 2019
    Swimming pool

    Malaysia Denies Visas to Israeli Paralympians

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    Society
    130

    Israeli paralympic athletes' hopes to attain Malaysian visas were squashed this week after authorities reiterated that they would not be allowed entry to compete in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in Kuching, Borneo.

    Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad spoke with reporters Thursday, saying, "We will not allow them to enter. If they come, then it is an offense." The official continued, explaining that it would be against the law to issue the team visas since Malaysia, a supporter of Palestine, has no diplomatic ties with Israel and does not recognize it as a state.

    Despite two months of pressure from the International Paralympic Committee and the Israeli Olympic Committee, Mohamad went on to stress that he would not be changing his mind on the matter. "If they want to withdraw the championship hosting rights from Malaysia, then they can try to do so," he said.

    Indian Air Force indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft displays its maneuverability during Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Malaysia Keen to Buy India’s Indigenous Tejas MK-1 Fighter Jet - Reports

    Recently, a coalition of 29 non-governmental organizations, including the likes of the Palestinian Cultural Organization Malaysia, Viva Palestina Malaysia and Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia, voiced their support for the government's decision to bar the Israeli athletes, Malay Mail reported.

    "Boycotting and isolating Israel is the very least that can and should be done to express moral outrage. If it worked against apartheid South Africa, it will work against apartheid Israel," the group said in a statement. "The Malaysian Government is doing the right thing in barring Israelis from this country."

    "Before anyone spews any nonsense about sports and politics not mixing, he or she would do well to remember that in the Great Return March, 241 civilians, including 42 children under 18, five women, three paramedics, two journalists were killed, and 26,140 others injured, almost all by Israeli sharpshooters," the statement continued.

    This incident is not the first time that Malaysia has refused to give visas to Israeli athletes or sports officials. According to the Middle East Eye, the Malaysian government followed the same protocol in past tennis and sailing competitions, and in August 2016 when it was set to host delegates of the 2017 FIFA Congress.

    The Israeli flag flutters in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque and the city of Jerusalem, on December 1, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Malaysia PM: Countries Have No Right to Recognize Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

    However, in 2010, Malaysia did issue a special visa for Israeli boxer Ilya Grad so that he could compete on a reality show about boxing. At the time, the then-24-year-old athlete told Ynet News that he agreed to accept the invitation "because of the sportive challenge and in order to be the first person to wave the flag of Israel there."

    The Kuching championship games, which will be running from July 29 to August 4, will play a vital role in determining who will ultimately participate in the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

