Register
02:19 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian woman dies after getting partially trapped inside of a Toronto clothing donation bin

    Canadian Woman Dies After Becoming Trapped Inside Donation Box (PHOTOS)

    © Screenshot/CBC News
    Society
    Get short URL
    124

    Crystal Papineau, a 35-year-old Canadian woman, died early Tuesday morning after becoming partially trapped inside a Toronto clothing donation bin. Her death follows a similar fatal incident that involved a 34-year-old man in West Vancouver in late December.

    First responders were dispatched to Toronto's Bloorcourt Village area shortly before 2 a.m. local time after residents heard the woman yelling out for help. However, by the time officials arrived, the woman didn't have any vital signs, CBC News reported.

    With half of Papineau's body sticking out of the box, and no way to access the bin, emergency crews were forced to cut open the structure's metal hinges in order to remove the body. Attempts to resuscitate Papineau were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

    ​Authorities are investigating the incident as a "death by misadventure," according to CTV news, which noted that officials don't believe the matter to be suspicious.

    Patricia O' Connell, an executive director at Sistering, a Toronto-based charity for at-risk women who are homeless or precariously housed, told CBC that Papineau had previously spent time with the organization, adding that she was a "lovely human being."

    Finished galvanized steel coils await roll of the hot dip galvanizing line at ArcelorMittal Steel in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio Friday, Feb. 15, 2013
    © AP Photo / Mark Duncan
    Canada Cuts Taxes for Aluminum, Steel Imports to Offset US Duties

    "We're all just devastated," O' Connell said. "Everyone here knew her."

    Two other friends of Papineau told the outlet that she was likely trying to find some warm clothes inside the B'nai Brith Canada-owned donation box when she suddenly became trapped in the opening slot.

    B'nai Brith Canada recently told Global News that upon hearing reports of the incident, officials with the Jewish advocacy group were "saddened at this terrible and tragic incident." The group is currently working with police on the investigation.

    In response to the death, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that he's directing staff to review the current state of the donation boxes, specifically whether they're the best way to handle the collection of donated clothing and their design, which is meant to prevent individuals from gaining access.

    the Toronto skyline
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    Going Global: Yellow Vests Protests Flare up in Canada's Toronto (VIDEOS)

    "I think if we look at these broad questions, focusing now first and foremost on safety, but then looking at the whole question of whether this system still works and whether these boxes are properly located, will give us a thorough examination of this," Tory told reporters earlier this week.

    In November, a 32-year-old man in Cambridge, Ontario, was found dead in a donation bin, and in December a 34-year-old man in West Vancouver was. According to CBC News, West Vancouver closed all of its donation bins following the man's death.

    Related:

    N Korean Delegation Visited Canada in September for Confidential Talks - Reports
    Canada's 1st Female PM Joins US Congresswoman Calling Trump 'Motherf**ker'
    Netizens Divided Over Radio Canada Clip Mocking Trudeau's Trip to India
    Looking Down on America: Canada's 2018 From Trade War to Pot Legalisation
    Trudeau Says It is Trump's Fault That Migrants 'Flee' to Canada
    Tags:
    Death, Donation Bin, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse