    Bar Refaeli arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film La Tete Haute (Standing Tall) at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2015.

    Looming Indictment Threatens Bar Refaeli's Chance to Host Eurovision - Report

    Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli's looming legal troubles are reportedly jeopardizing her chances of hosting the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Refaeli is currently on the shortlist to host the popular annual musical showdown.

    Citing a Monday Yedioth Ahronoth story, the Times of Israel reported that Israeli public broadcaster Kan is second guessing its decision to consider Refaeli as a host for the show.

    Fan Bingbing poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film L'Amant Double at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
    Missing Chinese Film Star Fan Bingbing Slapped With $129Mln Fine for Tax Evasion

    "We will have to reconsider her nomination," a unidentified source with Kan was quoted as saying in the Yedioth report. "Professionally, there is no question. She had an excellent audition. But the tax affair poses a problem for us."

    Kan officials are reportedly concerned that Refaeli won't be able to fully commit herself to the show's rehearsals if her legal woes with the Israeli Tax Authority continue. Some higher-ups are also reportedly uneasy about the potential ethical and public image issues that could arise from the model playing host.

    The only confirmed hosts for the show are Israeli TV personalities Erez Tel and Assi Azar, along with Kan presenter Lucy Ayoub.

    Refaeli was notified last Thursday that she would be facing an indictment for a series of tax evasion offenses that include money laundering. She is also facing a perjury charge in connection to her June 2017 court testimony in which she denied fraud accusations being made against her by tax officials.

    Portuguese ace Ronaldo passes among enthusiast fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Spanish Officials Lop 2 Million Euros Off Ronaldo's Tax Evasion Settlement
    The investigation against Refaeli, which first began in 2015, has turned up information allegedly showing that the supermodel hid some $6 million in income from 2009 to 2012 by simply lying to tax officials about her primary residence.

    After being tipped off to Refaeli's alleged schemes, investigators used a tracking device for a period of two years to prove that the Hod HaSharon native was primarily living in Israel at apartments owned by her relatives.

    The model's parents, Tzipi and Rafi Refaeli, may also face money laundering and tax evasion charges in a separate fraud case announced by tax authorities.

