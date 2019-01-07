Register
22:43 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan International Airlines

    Weight Check! Pakistan Airlines Tells ‘Obese’ Crews to Lose Weight or Get Out

    © AP Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is demanding that its “obese” cabin crew members lose “excess weight” during the first six months of 2019, unless they want to lose their jobs.

    On January 2, Pakistani news outlet ARY News published a memo issued to 1,800 PIA flight crew workers by Aamir Bashir, the carrier's general manager, stating that the airline has decided to "gradually reduce waiver of 30 lbs (13.6 kg) excess weight to zero lbs in upcoming months for the cabin crew." 

    President Donald Trump speaks during the Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump's Remark a Departure From His Past Stance - Pakistan Foreign Ministry

    "If any crew found above 30 lbs from the desired weight after January 31, 2019, will be grounded and referred to Aircrew Medical Centre for medical evaluation and treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI [body mass index]," the memo adds.

    "Weight check of all the cabin crew will be carried out at their base stations respectively, and comprehensive data will be maintained for perusal of management," according to the memo.

    The report also adds that those on "weight check" are required to "report [to] Grooming Cell" every month to receive clearance to fly, although the term "grooming cell" is not clearly defined.

    In a statement obtained by multiple news sources, PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar did confirm that the crackdown on the weight of flight crew members was a "regular, routine matter." 

    A quadcopter
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    'Indian Spy Quadcopter' Shot Down at Border - Pakistan Military

    "No one would like to have shabby crew in the aircraft," he told media, also noting that the airline had received complaints about "obese" flight attendants and that the memo was released to ensure that the crew members on PIA flights are "slim, smart and fit."

    PIA did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    Pakistan Reportedly Admits Losing Afghan Medical Tourists to India
    Analyst Explains How China Can Help Afghanistan, Pakistan Reconcile
    US' Afghan Pull-Out to Create New Challenges for China, Pakistan – Analysts
    Is China Militarizing Pakistan; Ginsburg Votes From Sickbed; Shutdown Still On
    India, Pakistan Engage in War of Words Over 'Jinnah House' in Mumbai
    Tags:
    obesity, crew, airline, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse