WATCH: Trump Uses ‘Motherf**ker’ Slur in Las Vegas Speech

In a spring 2011 speech in Las Vegas, shortly before pulling out of the 2012 US presidential election race, US President Donald Trump referred to the Chinese as “motherf**kers.”

During his campaign speech, Trump vented about Chinese exports in the US.

​"So easy. I'd drop a 25 percent tax on China," Trump told the audience in a video of the speech uploaded on YouTube.

"And I could say: ‘Listen, you motherf[**]kers, we're gonna tax you 25 percent,'" he added as the audience laughed.

On Friday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) used the same slur to describe Trump, saying "We're gonna impeach the motherf**ker," during a rally. Her remarks were made at a reception just hours after becoming one of the first Muslim women to become a member of Congress.

Her comment was met with indignation by Republicans, including Trump.

"I thought her comments were disgraceful," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday. "I think she dishonored her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there. I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family."

But the newly installed Democratic lawmaker was having none of Trump's remarks and quickly denounced him.

"I think President Trump has met his match," Tlaib retorted, according to Detroit NBC-affiliate Local 4.

"It's probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it. Obviously, I am a member of Congress and things that I say are elevated on a national level, and I understand that very clearly," she noted, cited by Newsweek.

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also defended Tlaib over her choice of words. Ocasio-Cortez accused members of the GOP criticizing the use of the slur of hypocrisy, stating that they did not react harshly after a tape of Trump's notorious "grab them by the pussy" "locker room talk" from 2005 surfaced amid the 2016 presidential campaign.

However, her justification of Trump's troubling sexual commentary found little support among netizens as several social media users noted that Trump was not an elected official in 2005, whereas Tlaib is a sitting congresswoman.