Register
23:14 GMT +306 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Trump speaks to reporters after meeting with members of Congress at the White House in Washington

    WATCH: Trump Uses ‘Motherf**ker’ Slur in Las Vegas Speech

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In a spring 2011 speech in Las Vegas, shortly before pulling out of the 2012 US presidential election race, US President Donald Trump referred to the Chinese as “motherf**kers.”

    During his campaign speech, Trump vented about Chinese exports in the US. 

    ​"So easy. I'd drop a 25 percent tax on China," Trump told the audience in a video of the speech uploaded on YouTube.

    "And I could say: ‘Listen, you motherf[**]kers, we're gonna tax you 25 percent,'" he added as the audience laughed.

    On Friday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) used the same slur to describe Trump, saying "We're gonna impeach the motherf**ker," during a rally. Her remarks were made at a reception just hours after becoming one of the first Muslim women to become a member of Congress.

    Her comment was met with indignation by Republicans, including Trump.

    "I thought her comments were disgraceful," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday. "I think she dishonored her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there. I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family."

    But the newly installed Democratic lawmaker was having none of Trump's remarks and quickly denounced him.

    "I think President Trump has met his match," Tlaib retorted, according to Detroit NBC-affiliate Local 4.

    "It's probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it. Obviously, I am a member of Congress and things that I say are elevated on a national level, and I understand that very clearly," she noted, cited by Newsweek. 

    Free Syrian Army soldiers wait stationed near the northern Syrian city of Manbij, December 28, 2018
    © AP Photo / DHA via AP)
    ‘Force for Good’? Pompeo to Visit Middle East to Calm Fears After Trump Remarks

    New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also defended Tlaib over her choice of words. Ocasio-Cortez accused members of the GOP criticizing the use of the slur of hypocrisy, stating that they did not react harshly after a tape of Trump's notorious "grab them by the pussy" "locker room talk" from 2005 surfaced amid the 2016 presidential campaign.

    However, her justification of Trump's troubling sexual commentary found little support among netizens as several social media users noted that Trump was not an elected official in 2005, whereas Tlaib is a sitting congresswoman.

    Related:

    ‘Force for Good’? Pompeo to Visit Middle East to Calm Fears After Trump Remarks
    ‘Trump Effect’: Americans Ditching America in Record Numbers - Gallup
    Econ 101: Trump Gov’t Shutdown Costs More Than His Border Wall Budget
    Trump: Dems Can Solve Shutdown Very Quickly by Approving REAL Border Security
    Pelosi Brands Trump-Putin Relationship 'Dangerous'
    Tags:
    viral video, criticism, slurred speech, Rashida Tlaib, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse