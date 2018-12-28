Record Trek: US Man Becomes First Person to Cross Antarctica Alone (PHOTOS)

An Oregon native made history Wednesday in becoming the first man to complete the nearly 1,000-mile trek across Antarctica without the assistance or companionship of another individual.

After nearly two months, professional endurance athlete and motivational speaker Colin O'Brady concluded his 921-mile quest across the unforgivingly frigid continent.

The 33-year-old's Wednesday Instagram post captioned a picture of him grinning ear to ear on his 54th and final day, detailing how he (in spirit) was never alone.

"I just felt locked in for the last 32 hours, like a deep flow state. I didn't listen to any music — just locked in, like I'm going until I'm done. It was profound, it was beautiful, and it was an amazing way to finish up the project," the brand-new record-holder told NYT, hours after reaching Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf.

Though O'Brady was the first to complete the feat, he had plenty of praise for those who attempted it before him.

In particular, O'Brady referenced Briton Henry Worsley, who almost achieved the honor in 2016 before succumbing to exhaustion and severe dehydration with a mere 30 miles to go.

Detailing his branded "#TheImpossibleFirst" experience on YouTube, Instagram and his personal website, O'Brady's daily digital photo journal gave people a glimpse into the highs and lows of his reality.

Additionally, the athlete's Instagram posts periodically reminded supporters and skeptics alike that they could track his location in real time via GPS.

To make O'Brady's accomplishment more impressive, it was completed with 16 days to spare, with the original timetable allotting 70 days to travel the roughly 1,000 miles.