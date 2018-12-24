Kevin Spacey Speaks in Character After Sex Assault Charges Revealed (VIDEO)

On Monday, American actor Kevin Spacey tweeted a bizarre video of himself in character as Frank Underwood from Netflix’s “House of Cards” after authorities announced that he had been charged with felony sexual assault.

According to reports, the actor will be arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery on January 7 at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for allegedly assaulting actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

​After the news broke, a video was posted on the actor's official account, titled "Let Me Be Frank."

"I know what you want," Spacey as Underwood says at one point in the video.

"Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong; it's too powerful, and after all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me even though you knew you shouldn't. So we're not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want: you want me back."

While the majority of Twitter users slammed the video as inappropriate or bizarre, there were a handful of comments here and there applauding the actor on his "comeback."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos announced in December 2017 that the final season of the popular TV show would be produced without Spacey. The sixth and final season of the show was released on November 2, 2018. At the start of the season, Underwood is already dead as the following episodes try to solve the mystery of his apparent murder.

After Rapp's accusations were made public, Spacey released a statement on Twitter saying that he has a "lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor" but that he doesn't remember the sexual encounter Rapp describes.

On November 16, 2017, The Old Vic theater also disclosed details of historic allegations of inappropriate behavior made by 20 men against Spacey during his tenure as artistic director there from 2004 until 2015.