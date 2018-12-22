Register
01:16 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, May 23, 2016, in Los Angeles

    Sacha Baron Cohen Discovered Possible Pedophile Ring While Taping Comedy Series

    © AP Photo / Richard Shotwell/Invision
    Society
    Get short URL
    190

    British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen revealed Wednesday that during a taping of his Showtime series, "Who Is America?," he and his team of producers stumbled upon what might turn out to be pedophile ring while working in Las Vegas.

    Cohen spilled the beans on the concerning matter during a recent one-on-one interview with Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. in which the comic discussed his inspiration for the show and his astonishment at increasingly open racism in the US, among other topics.

    At the time of the incident, the London native was in character as Italian playboy Gio Monaldo. The skit continued on as Gio chatted with a Las Vegas concierge, telling the individual about his interest in aquiring an underaged boy.

    British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen asks former Vermont Governor Howard Dean to comment on former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's gender.
    © Screenshot/TheCompCop
    ‘Have You Seen Her Lady Parts?’: Sacha Baron Cohen Asks Politician if Hillary Clinton is a Woman

    "We were shooting some of this at the time of Harvey Weinstein. We wanted to investigate how does someone like Harvey Weinstein get away with doing what… get away with criminality, essentially. And the network that surrounds him. We decided that Gio would interview a concierge in Las Vegas," Cohen explained.

    "During the interview, I revealed that basically Gio has molested an eight-year-old boy. Now, mind you, this is extreme comedy, and we thought that the guy would leave the room. Instead, this concierge stays in the room, and I go, listen, you've got to help me get rid of the problem," the comedian recalled.

    "And this guy starts advising Gio how to get rid of this issue. We even at one point talk about murdering the boy, and the concierge is just saying, ‘Well, listen, I'm really sorry. In this country, we can't just drown the boy. This is America. We don't do that.' And then, in the end, he puts me in touch with a lawyer who can silence the boy."

    And that's not all. Later, towards the end of the conversation, the concierge informs Gio/Cohen that he has a contact for guests interested in young dates.

    "At the end of the interview I say, listen, I want to go out and celebrate now. Can you get me a date for tonight? He says, ‘What do you mean, a date?'" Cohen recalls. "I go, you know, like a young man. He says, ‘Well, what kind of age?' I say, lower than Bar Mitzvah but older than eight. And he says, ‘Yeah, I can put you in touch with somebody who can get you some boys like that.'"

    Georgia State Representative Jason Spencer exposes his buttock, yells racial slurs and displays offensive impressions in Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series, Who is America?
    © Screenshot/Showtime
    Georgia Lawmaker Who Exposed Himself on ‘Who Is America?’ Resigns

    Consider the ‘call police' alert triggered. Afterward, Cohen and his team got in touch with the FBI and handed over their footage so the matter could be dealt with by the authorities. However, according to the comedian, "the FBI decided not to pursue it."

    Earlier this week, Cohen also revealed that "Who Is America?" will not be returning for a second season after being asked about the matter by Scott Feinberg for The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast.

    The controversial show included skits in which Cohen donned various disguises and interviewed established politicians such as failed GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore and former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

    Related:

    Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's New Controversial Show Splits Internet
    Users Baffled as Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen Tweets Cryptic Trump-Related Video
    Accused Serial Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Dodges Victim Testimony in Civil Case
    US Labor Secretary Helped Billionaire Avoid Pedophile Ring Charges (VIDEOS)
    Publicist on Fees to Pedophile Priest’s Victim: 'Even W****s Don't Earn So Much'
    Tags:
    Pedophile ring, Who Is America, Sacha Baron Cohen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse