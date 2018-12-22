Sacha Baron Cohen Discovered Possible Pedophile Ring While Taping Comedy Series

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen revealed Wednesday that during a taping of his Showtime series, "Who Is America?," he and his team of producers stumbled upon what might turn out to be pedophile ring while working in Las Vegas.

Cohen spilled the beans on the concerning matter during a recent one-on-one interview with Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. in which the comic discussed his inspiration for the show and his astonishment at increasingly open racism in the US, among other topics.

At the time of the incident, the London native was in character as Italian playboy Gio Monaldo. The skit continued on as Gio chatted with a Las Vegas concierge, telling the individual about his interest in aquiring an underaged boy.

"We were shooting some of this at the time of Harvey Weinstein. We wanted to investigate how does someone like Harvey Weinstein get away with doing what… get away with criminality, essentially. And the network that surrounds him. We decided that Gio would interview a concierge in Las Vegas," Cohen explained.

"During the interview, I revealed that basically Gio has molested an eight-year-old boy. Now, mind you, this is extreme comedy, and we thought that the guy would leave the room. Instead, this concierge stays in the room, and I go, listen, you've got to help me get rid of the problem," the comedian recalled.

"And this guy starts advising Gio how to get rid of this issue. We even at one point talk about murdering the boy, and the concierge is just saying, ‘Well, listen, I'm really sorry. In this country, we can't just drown the boy. This is America. We don't do that.' And then, in the end, he puts me in touch with a lawyer who can silence the boy."

And that's not all. Later, towards the end of the conversation, the concierge informs Gio/Cohen that he has a contact for guests interested in young dates.

"At the end of the interview I say, listen, I want to go out and celebrate now. Can you get me a date for tonight? He says, ‘What do you mean, a date?'" Cohen recalls. "I go, you know, like a young man. He says, ‘Well, what kind of age?' I say, lower than Bar Mitzvah but older than eight. And he says, ‘Yeah, I can put you in touch with somebody who can get you some boys like that.'"

Consider the ‘call police' alert triggered. Afterward, Cohen and his team got in touch with the FBI and handed over their footage so the matter could be dealt with by the authorities. However, according to the comedian, "the FBI decided not to pursue it."

Earlier this week, Cohen also revealed that "Who Is America?" will not be returning for a second season after being asked about the matter by Scott Feinberg for The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast.

The controversial show included skits in which Cohen donned various disguises and interviewed established politicians such as failed GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore and former US Vice President Dick Cheney.