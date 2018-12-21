Register
    Actors dressed as Stormtroopers and Darth Vader arrive at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London.

    The Identity of Darth Vader's Father Finally REVEALED

    Until recently, fans could only guess about the origins of Star Wars' iconic character, but the latest issue of Darth Vader's comics has finally shed light on this mystery. And it turns out that one fan's theory proved to be correct.

    The authors of the Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic book series finally decided to tell the world the story behind mysterious birth of Anakin Skywalker, who became one of the most recognisable characters not just in the Star Wars franchise, but also beyond it.

    Warning Spoiler Alert!

    In the 25th and final issue of the comic book series the authors confirmed Skywalker's mother's words from Episode 1 that Anakin didn't have a father at least not in the conventional sense. Instead, the Emperor Palpatine "created" him right in Shmi Skywalker's womb.

    Remarkably, while most Star War fans were satisfied with the tale about immaculate conception that Anakin's mother told in the Phantom Menace, others thought about another explanation.

    READ MORE: Disney Announces Star Wars Prequel Series For Its Upcoming Streaming Service

    One of the alternative theories suggested that the Emperor used the force to create an ultimate sith. It was based on Palpatine's own words from the 3 episode of franchise, where he said that one of the sith masters of the past could create life using the force. It seems the supporters of this theory were right after all.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
