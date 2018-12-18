Register
00:35 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Santa Claus

    Santa’s Coming at the Speed of Starlight: NORAD Begins Tracking Big Man

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Every year, the North American Aerospace Command, an American and Canadian bi-national organization responsible for providing aerospace warnings, air sovereignty and protection for Northern America, tracks Santa (yes, he exists) using its “NORAD Tracks Santa” initiative.

    "NORAD is well-known for its ability to track Santa," US Air Force Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, NORAD's commander, said in a recent video.

    "And if we can track Santa, you can imagine what else we can track," he added. 

    This file photo taken on May 28, 2014 shows a fighter type F-18 Hornet of the Canadian Royal Air Force taking off from the military airbase at Campia Turzii. Canada will end air strikes targeting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria and bring home its six fighter jets on February 22, the government announced February 8, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / MIRCEA ROSCA
    Canada Air Force Needs Upgrade to Meet NATO, NORAD Commitments - Minister

    According to NORAD, the Santa-tracking mission was formed in 1958. To this day, satellite systems, high-powered radars and jet fighters track Santa as he journeys around the globe.

    "Every year on December 24, 1,500 volunteers staff telephones and computers to answer calls and emails from children (and adults) from around the world. Live updates are provided through the NORAD Tracks Santa website (in seven languages), over telephone lines and by e-mail to keep curious children and their families informed about Santa's whereabouts and if it's time to get to bed," NORAD writes on its website.

    For the past few weeks, Santa, who travels at the speed of "starlight," has been flying practice runs in Colorado.

    Elves, along with, ahem, Air Force Operators, have been tracking weather conditions, flight patterns, altitude and speed, just to ensure that Santa's journey is going smoothly.

    "NORAD's integrated ground & space systems are so powerful, they can even detect the red glow from Rudolph's nose and the metal that makes up Santa's sleigh!" according to the official NORAD Santa Tracker Twitter account.

    ​The tradition started 63 years ago, when a Sears store near the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado advertised a direct number for children to wish Santa well.

    "‘Hey, Kiddies!' the ad began next to a headshot of Santa. ‘Call me direct…. Just dial….' Unfortunately, that wasn't Santa's phone number. It went directly to the commander-in-chief's operations hotline at CONAD, Continental Air Defense Command, the forerunner of NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado," NORAD describes on its website.

    The Continental Air Defense Command's director of operations, Harry Shoup, "a Christmas-spirited officer," saw an "opportunity in this child's call." And so, after his staff members checked the radar and tracked down Santa, the Christmas tradition was born.

    Related:

    Prince Harry, Meghan Reportedly Turn Down Christmas at William & Kate's
    Netizens Split Over Harry-Meghan's Christmas Cards Amid Royal Rift Rumours
    Belgian Region Rejects Bill Defending Christian Christmas Traditions - Reports
    Trump Jr Drives Twitter Mad Spilling Details About US President’s Christmas
    Apple Designer's Gaffe With "Penis-Like" Christmas Tree Leaves Netizens in Tears
    Tags:
    Santa, Tracking, Christmas, NORAD
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse