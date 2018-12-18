Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Confronts Burglars Breaking Into His House

In Los Angeles, two men broke into the house of famous Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, according to the website TMZ.

It is reported that Quentin Tarantino was at his home late at night when he heard two male voices. The burglars entered the house through the window.

After seeing burglars, Tarantino "resisted them", but the intruders still managed to escape.

According to reports, the perpetrators stole jewellery and other property from the director's house.

"Officers responded to the 7500 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive for a hot-prowl burglary radio call", Tony Im, public information officer for the LAPD, said as quoted by USA Today. "Officers conducted an investigation".

Now the city police are checking surveillance cameras near Tarantino's house, recordings from which could help identify the perpetrators.