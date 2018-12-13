Register
00:14 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Santa Claus

    ‘Get the F**k Out!’: UK Santa Freaks Out at Fire Alarm, Sends Children Running

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    110

    A UK Santa stole holiday cheer and instead gifted fear to children at a Cambridgeshire Christmas event after a false fire alarm caused the jolly man to reveal his identity and start swearing at children during the evacuation.

    The "Father Christmas Grotto" experience in the Cambridgeshire Corn Exchange last Sunday faced what was thought to be an emergency after a smoke machine from a separate event triggered the smoke detector, local non-profit organizer Festival Events St. Ives' (FESt) apology.

    The alarm wasn't the only thing triggered, as the event's St. Nick, according to CambridgeshireLive (CL), "ripped off his hat and beard" before yelling profanities at the event that included some 50 children in the Christmas spirit.

    "People were in the process of vacating the building, and in came angry Santa swearing, using the most vile language, ripping off his hat and beard with steam literally coming from his ears… not too sure why he was so cross?" an anonymous mom recounted in an interview.

    It would later be revealed the the detector was set off by a smoke machine being used at a "family rave event" downstairs.

    Items made with chocolate are pictured during the presentation of the exhibition Chocolate Factory by US artist Paul McCarthy at the Hotel de la Monnaie in Paris on October 24, 2014 in Paris
    © AFP 2018 / PATRICK KOVARIK
    Confusion as Norway Greets 'Santa' With Sex Toy (PHOTOS)

    FESt's apology, interestingly enough, only mentioned the seasonal Santa as someone who "assisted in the evacuation of the building." Without acknowledging his language, the organization simply apologized for "any offence or distress" caused while ensuring attendees were safe. 

    While the event organizer definitely wanted to save face for their employee, the "family rave" DJ Stuart Wilkin suggested to Yahoo UK that Santa may have been "trying to talk to kids with thumping music playing and was pissed off."

    Most parents were rightfully outraged by the jolly man causing such a scene and instead of ruining the wonder of the winter holiday, some parents in attendance thought quickly on their feet while consoling their children. 

    Åhléns Söder, entry from Ringvägen
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Holger.Ellgaard / Åhléns Söder, entré från Ringvägen
    'National Masochism': Swedes Lash Out Against Christmas Ad With 'Turkish Santa'

    "My friend's little boy was upset as his dad was carrying him when Santa told them ‘to get the f**k out'," a mother told CL. "We told our children he wasn't the real Santa. He was an imposter and will be going on the naughty list."

    Santa's Grotto, which is a free event and invites the community come see "Santa and the Chief Snowman," is set take place yet again this weekend, FESt's flier advertises. No word on whether the swearing Santa will again be on hand to give gifts to the children on the 16th. 

    Related:

    Classic Comedy: Clumsy Santa Slips and Falls Headfirst Off Boat (VIDEO)
    'National Masochism': Swedes Lash Out Against Christmas Ad With 'Turkish Santa'
    Code Red Nose: Reindeer Pack Terrorizes Village in the Land of Santa Claus
    Confusion as Norway Greets 'Santa' With Sex Toy (PHOTOS)
    Rudolf Shall Rise Again! 'Reindeer Riot' Erupts in Santa's Finnish Abode
    Tags:
    rave, Santa, party, holiday, Christmas, Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse