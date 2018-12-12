Register
03:11 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Puzzle

    Use It But Lose It? Solving Puzzle Games Won’t Stop Mental Decline

    © Photo : PIxabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Although many have touted the notion of “use it or lose it” when it comes to cognitive ability, doing crosswords and Sudoku puzzles will not prevent mental decline or dementia, according to a new Scottish study.

    A study of 498 volunteers revealed that people who regularly engage in intellectual activities do, indeed, have a "higher cognitive point" from which to decline. However, the activities do not actually slow down their mental decline once it begins. 

    Baby playing with a laptop
    CC0
    Excessive Screen Time Affects Children’s Brain Patterns - Study

    In the study, which was published in the British Medical Journal and was led by researchers at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the University of Aberdeen, intellectual engagement was measured by repeated questionnaires over 15 years.

    "Repeated cognitive measurements of information processing speed and verbal memory were obtained over a 15-year period (recording more than 1,200 longitudinal data points for each cognitive test)," the study states.

    "These results show that self reported engagement is not associated with the trajectory of cognitive decline in late life, but is associated with the acquisition of ability during the life course. Overall, findings suggest that high performing adults engage and those that engage more being protected from relative decline," the report concludes

    In addition, the study notes that a more comprehensive analysis on the impact of intellectual activities on brain power should take into account how much intellectual commitment individuals make when engaging in such activities.

    "Personality could govern how much effort older people put into such activities and why. How personality and mental effort are related and how their combined influence affects cognitive performance is unclear," the study speculates. 

    Explicit material
    CC0
    Indonesian Village Bans WiFi After Youths Skip Religious Study for Porn

    However, despite their findings, the researchers, again, remind readers that intellectual activities could provide people with a higher cognitive point from which to decline.

    "For those of you struggling to come up with good ideas for Christmas presents for the ‘developing' adults in your life — although a shiny new chess board, 1,000-page Sudoku puzzle book or all-inclusive tickets to the museum of modern art's quiz night might not influence trajectories of cognitive decline, have no fear. If family and friends give you a disappointed look on opening their Christmas present, remind them that investment in intellectual activities throughout life could provide them with a higher cognitive point from which to decline. Surely, this is as good a gift as any!" the study states.

    Related:

    Surprise! Women Are Better at Investment Than Men - Study
    60% of British People Hold Conspiratorial Beliefs, According to New Study
    No More FOMO: Social Media Causes Depression, Loneliness - Study
    Italian Supervolcano May Restart Eruption Cycle - Study
    Most ATMs Vulnerable to Hacker Attacks - Cybersecurity Firm Study
    Tags:
    dementia, puzzle, activities, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse