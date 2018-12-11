Register
22:40 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

    Anti-Semitic Fliers Found in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Neighborhood (PHOTO)

    © REUTERS / Cathal McNaughton
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Anti-Semitic fliers were recently found in Squirrel Hill, the Pittsburgh neighborhood where a gunman opened fire into a synagogue on October 27, killing 11 people and injuring six others.

    The fliers were also discovered in surrounding neighborhoods, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported over the weekend.

    ​The pamphlets, which were signed by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK, a white supremacist and anti-Semitic organization, detail information about the hate organization in an attempt to recruit new members.

    "The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are aware of and are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including Squirrel Hill. Such hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh — not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement," the Pittsburg Public Safety department tweeted Sunday.

    "Pittsburgh is and will remain stronger than hate," the tweet added, also noting that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is taking the "matter very seriously." 

    A part of a Rykestrasse Synagogue is pictured in Berlin
    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Unknown Perpetrators Deface Israeli Synagogue With Severed Pig's Head

    Jeff Finkelstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, described the fliers as "anti-Semitic" and "racist."

    "This is a prime example of how hateful people don't only hate one group of people," Finkelstein told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh stands in solidarity with the African-American community and all other communities who join with us as we continue to fight anti-Semitism, racism and hate with love. To quote Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.'"

    The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Robert Bowers, 48, opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Wilkins Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 27, after allegedly shouting "all Jews must die." The assailant was detained and charged in October with 29 criminal counts.

    Related:

    US Lawmakers Snub Trump Invite to Pittsburgh After Synagogue Shooting – Reports
    US Haunted House Held ‘Swastika Saturday’ Party Hours After Synagogue Attack
    Pittsburg Synagogue Shooting Suspect Acknowledges Charges in Court
    Eiffel Tower Goes Dark in Support of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims
    Trump Faces Synagogue Visit Backlash Because He ‘Encouraged White Nationalists'
    Tags:
    KKK, synagogue, Pittsburgh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse