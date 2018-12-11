Anti-Semitic Fliers Found in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Neighborhood (PHOTO)

Anti-Semitic fliers were recently found in Squirrel Hill, the Pittsburgh neighborhood where a gunman opened fire into a synagogue on October 27, killing 11 people and injuring six others.

The fliers were also discovered in surrounding neighborhoods, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported over the weekend.

​The pamphlets, which were signed by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK, a white supremacist and anti-Semitic organization, detail information about the hate organization in an attempt to recruit new members.

"The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are aware of and are investigating the dissemination of anti-Semitic pamphlets in Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including Squirrel Hill. Such hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh — not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement," the Pittsburg Public Safety department tweeted Sunday.

"Pittsburgh is and will remain stronger than hate," the tweet added, also noting that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is taking the "matter very seriously."

Jeff Finkelstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, described the fliers as "anti-Semitic" and "racist."

"This is a prime example of how hateful people don't only hate one group of people," Finkelstein told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh stands in solidarity with the African-American community and all other communities who join with us as we continue to fight anti-Semitism, racism and hate with love. To quote Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.'"

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

Robert Bowers, 48, opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Wilkins Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 27, after allegedly shouting "all Jews must die." The assailant was detained and charged in October with 29 criminal counts.